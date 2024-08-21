According to the criteria of
The report revealed that the following states make up the ranking of the best in terms of gender equality:
- Hawaii: Total score of 79.24, ranked 4th in the workplace, 1st in education and health, and 2nd in political empowerment
- California: Overall score of 71.50, ranked 5th in workplace environment, 18th in education and health, and 6th in political empowerment
- Minnesota: Overall score of 68.43, ranked 6th in workplace environment, 35th in education and health, and 5th in political empowerment
- Maine: Overall score of 67.95, 18th in workplace ranking, 23rd in education and health, and 1st in political empowerment
- New Mexico: Overall score of 67.77, 8th in workplace ranking, 20th in education and health, and 13th in political empowerment
The worst states in equality for women
The report also shows that The following states are the worst in terms of gender equalityafter an exhaustive analysis of the most important variables:
- Missouri: Overall score of 45.58, 43rd in workplace ranking, 45th in education and health, and 48th in political empowerment
- Idaho: Overall score of 45.24, 44th in workplace ranking, 44th in education and health, and 45th in political empowerment
- Wyoming: Overall score of 44.86, 49th in workplace ranking, 47th in education and health, and 19th in political empowerment
- Texas: Overall score of 39.75, 23rd in workplace environment, 49th in education and health, and 40th in political empowerment
- Utah: Overall score of 23.04, 50th in workplace environment, 50th in education and health, and 41st in political empowerment
