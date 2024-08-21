Years after the explosion of the Me Too movement, gender equality It is not an issue on the agenda for many governments, so an important site of analysis prepared a report through which he established What are the worst and best states in the United States when it comes to gender equality?.

According to the criteria of

Made from A comparison of the country’s 50 states on 17 key gender equality indicatorsthe study conducted by WalletHub She emphasized the ranking of the workplace, education and health, and the range of political empowerment. Although women make up nearly half of the population, they make up only about 28 percent of lawmakers and 9 percent of CEOs in the S&P 500 index.

The report revealed that the following states make up the ranking of the best in terms of gender equality:

Hawaii: Total score of 79.24, ranked 4th in the workplace, 1st in education and health, and 2nd in political empowerment California: Overall score of 71.50, ranked 5th in workplace environment, 18th in education and health, and 6th in political empowerment Minnesota: Overall score of 68.43, ranked 6th in workplace environment, 35th in education and health, and 5th in political empowerment Maine: Overall score of 67.95, 18th in workplace ranking, 23rd in education and health, and 1st in political empowerment New Mexico: Overall score of 67.77, 8th in workplace ranking, 20th in education and health, and 13th in political empowerment

The gender equality study took into account the work environment, education and health, and political empowerment in each region. Photo:iStock Share

The worst states in equality for women

The report also shows that The following states are the worst in terms of gender equalityafter an exhaustive analysis of the most important variables: