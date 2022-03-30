Spain won yesterday by a resounding 5-0 against Iceland and showed that it is one of the candidates for the World Cup title. The bookmakers give Luis Enrique’s team as the fourth favorite, so we will have to be attentive.
La Roja will also be in the first pot of the draw for the World Cup group stage, so it will avoid great teams such as Portugal, Brazil, England, France, Argentina and Belgium. Even so, Spain could have complicated groups if the draw does not favor them. Let’s see what could be the best rivals and the worst.
The groups in the World Cup have 4 teams, and each component comes from a different pot. The first pot, where Spain is, corresponds to the best classified in the FIFA ranking, the following pots also go by the same ranking, until reaching the worst classified. In pot 2 there are very complicated rivals but Switzerland would be quite affordable for the Spanish team. In the third pot, the easiest a priori would be Iran, whose experience in these tournaments is minimal, and in the fourth, there are still several teams to be confirmed, but without a doubt the easiest rival will come from the tie between New Zealand and the Solomon Islands. . So the group would look like this:
Spain
Switzerland
Iran
New Zealand/Solomon Islands
Things can get very complicated for Spain if they have bad luck in the draw and, for example, in pot 2 they get a rival like Germany, a whole team that is a candidate for the title, which after their poor results in recent tournaments has seen lowered to this hype. In the third, it could be the champion of Africa, Senegal and in the fourth, a difficult rival would be Ecuador, the South American team that has surprised in the qualifying phase for the World Cup. This would be the group:
Spain
Germany
Senegal
Ecuador
Whatever happens, even in the worst situation Spain should be able to qualify for the round of 16, and even finish first in the group, but as we already know, anything can happen later in the World Cup.
#worst #group #Spain #World #Cup #Qatar
Leave a Reply