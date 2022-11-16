El Buen Fin is only a few hours away. Thus, Amazon has kicked off the festivities a bit earlier than planned, and sales on the platform have already begun.. Here we present the best discounts on video games.

Redlemon Backpack for Nintendo Switch and OLED Model – Available at $415 pesos.

PowerA Wired Enhanced Controller for Xbox Series X|S – Tiny Tina’s Wonderland – Available at $569 pesos.

Razer Kraken V3 X Gaming Headset – Available at $839 pesos.

Console Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Available at $6,989 pesos.

Pokémon Shining Pearl – Available at $695 pesos.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Available at $999 pesos.

Elden Ring – Available at $899 pesos.

Xbox Series X 1TB – Available at $11,525 pesos.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Available at $599 pesos.

God of War Ragnarök – Available at $1,529 pesos.

Via: Amazon