El Buen Fin is only a few hours away. Thus, Amazon has kicked off the festivities a bit earlier than planned, and sales on the platform have already begun.. Here we present the best discounts on video games.
Redlemon Backpack for Nintendo Switch and OLED Model – Available at $415 pesos.
PowerA Wired Enhanced Controller for Xbox Series X|S – Tiny Tina’s Wonderland – Available at $569 pesos.
Razer Kraken V3 X Gaming Headset – Available at $839 pesos.
Console Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Available at $6,989 pesos.
Pokémon Shining Pearl – Available at $695 pesos.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Available at $999 pesos.
Elden Ring – Available at $899 pesos.
Xbox Series X 1TB – Available at $11,525 pesos.
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Available at $599 pesos.
God of War Ragnarök – Available at $1,529 pesos.
