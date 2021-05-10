Amazon Gaming Week is here, which has a decent selection of offers and promotions covering everything from mice and keyboards to laptops, SSDs and loads more. As always, we’ve sifted through everything that’s on offer to bring you the biggest deals in the sale so far.

We’ll be updating this page as new deals get added throughout the week, so be sure to keep checking back, or follow Jelly Deals on Twitter if you want to be the first to hear about what’s on offer. For now, let’s take a look at the highlights below.

Best gaming mouse deals There’s a decent selection of Logitech gaming mice included in the promotion, many of which feature in Digital Foundry’s top picks for gaming mice, such as the Logitech G502 Lightspeed for £ 70. Digital Foundry named it their best gaming mouse thanks to its ergonomic shape and lightweight. It’s got a HERO 25k sensor for performance of up to 25600 DPI, 11 buttons alongside a hyper-fast scroll wheel, and a rainbow of customizable colors. If you’re after something a little cheaper, the G305 with a 12k sensor is available in black for £ 34.99, or you can buy the G203 with an 8K sensor for £ 21.99. In addition to the Logitech mice, there are also some decent deals on Razer, Corsair and SteelSeries mice, such as the SteelSeries Rival 3 for £ 39.99, which was highlighted as the best budget mouse by Digital Foundry. You can check out some of the other mice included in the sale below:

Best gaming laptop deals If you’ve been tempted to grab a dedicated gaming laptop, now’s your chance, as the Amazon Gaming Week has slashed up to a massive 25% on select HP, ASUS, Dell and MSI gaming laptops. Let’s start with the most expensive. If you’ve got a spare two grand kicking around, you can grab 16 percent off the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 gaming laptop with a 15.6 ?? 300 Hz display, which is now £ 1999.99. It’s got some impressive specs: a 2.3Ghz Intel i7, RTX 2080 Super, 16GB RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. Of course, that’s still pretty expensive, and for less than a grand, you can pick up this HP Pavilion 15.6 Inch Full HD gaming laptop for £ 899.99. That sports an Intel Core i7, GTX 1660Ti, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD all for £ 250 off its usual price. And if that’s still above your budget, you might want to check out the MSI GF63 gaming laptop for £ 599.99, with 15.6 ?? 1080p display, 8GB RAM, an Intel Core i7-9750H, GTX 1650Ti and a 256GB NVMe SSD. As for what else is on offer…