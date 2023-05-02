Genoa – Amaro Camatti was crowned as best bitter in the world from the World Liqueur Awards: recognition for the Ligurian amaro came during one of the main reference competitions for professionals in the Spirits and Mixology sector worldwide.

The Camatti did full of prizes: best herbal liqueur in Italy, gold medal among Italian bitters and number one in the world. Its recipe is dated 1924 and it was Umberto Briganti who invented it. “These awards make us proud and mark a new stage for us – said Stefano Bergamino, owner of the Cinque Terre Distillery, which owns the Amaro Camatti brand – The affection that the Ligurians have always reserved for us tells a lot about the value and quality of our product, but we are happy that they are being awarded internationally”.