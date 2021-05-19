The arrival of summer means, in addition to changing the wardrobe, the tuning of our air conditioning. A salvation for those who reside in very hot cities. If you are going to buy a new device, you must take into account the indications of the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU).

From the magazine They have analyzed 33 different split-type air conditioning units to check its efficiency against its price. The main conclusion of this study is that in general the models with an A +++ energy classification in refrigeration provide good results. The cost of them is higher than those that have an A ++ label, but their effect is much better, according to the magazine Compra Maestra for the month of May.

The Daikin FTXM25R / RMX25R 2.5 kW becomes one of the best options for its good value for money for spaces that do not exceed 20 m2, according to the OCU. It can be found by 650 euros although without counting the cost of the installation. Between the advantage offered by this air conditioner is your cooling efficiency and especially in heating, and the air distribution. Besides, his energy saving function that allows you to automatically control the power according to the heat and the time of day from your mobile phone is one of its great attractions. The negative aspects that it presents are the difficulty to use its control since it is not very intuitive, and a consumption in standby that can be improved.

As to cool larger spaces, it is recommended to look for an appliance with a 3.5 kW power. The base price to acquire one of this type with a good value for money does not fall than 750 euros.

One of the notable aspects that the OCU has found is the efficiency problem between air conditioners with energy ticket A ++. The AR12TXHQBWKNEU / AR12TXHQBWKXEU model from Samsung that costs 499 euros is one of those that has presented this inconvenience in its use.

Leave the air conditioning ready



Now that we still have mild temperatures and the heat has not fully entered Spain, it is time to prepare the air conditioning. To get the appliance ready, we recommend:

-Clean the filters of the indoor unit with a vacuum cleaner or cold water.

-Use a vacuum cleaner or a soft brush for the external unit.

-Check the water outlet as this area of ​​the appliance can become a source of bacteria and bad odors.

-Check that enough cold air is produced, otherwise it would be necessary to contact a technician to recharge it with gas.

The use of air conditioning in times of coronavirus



One of the warnings to curb the coronavirus is to maintain good ventilation in closed spaces. A fact that affects the use of air conditioning since it requires closing windows to maintain the temperature. For this reason, the OCU advises that these slip-type devices are not useful to save this anticovid measure.

From the OCU proposes that to prevent Covid-19 open windows every so often for at least 5 minutes.