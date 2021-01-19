The Expert Center of the All-Russian Union of Consumers “Roskontrol” checked the images of the “Adygeiskiy” cheese of federal brands and named the best of them. Materials research is at the disposal of “Lenta.ru”.

The products of the enterprises “Adygeiskiy Molzavod”, “Giaginskiye Syry”, “Krasnogvardeisky Milk Factory”, “Foothills of the Caucasus” and “Fresh Ryad” took part in the testing. The samples were compared for more than 80 parameters.

All of them have deviations from the parameters that are prescribed in the standard for organoleptic properties, fat and moisture content. However, as the technology requires, all are made from milk, no milk fat substitutes have been found.

As for the mass fraction of fat in dry matter (GOST – 45 percent), problems have arisen in “Giaginskiye cheeses”, where the fat is 36.41 percent with the specified 40 percent. Its content at the Foothill Kavkaza factory has also been reduced – 44.12 percent.

The appearance of all was within the normal range, and the taste was slightly cheesy, moreover, “Giaginskiye cheeses” and “Fresh Ryad” were sourish. The most serious problem that caused the inclusion in the blacklist was revealed for the Foothill Kavkaza brand – E. coli bacteria were found there, which indicates problems at the enterprise. Yeast was found at the Adygeiskiy Molzavod and Krasnogvardeisky Milk Factory, which can cause gross defects in taste, smell and appearance.

Thus, despite some shortcomings, three brands are recommended for purchase: Adygeiskiy Molzavod, Krasnogvardeisky Milk Factory and Fresh Ryad.

