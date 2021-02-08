Marked by the pandemic, this year the celebration of Super Bowl 2021 has undoubtedly moved to a greater extent to spectators’ homes. A scenario that has obviously given a greater footing to that, in addition to American football, the intermission announcements have become the great protagonists again.

However, and unlike many other sports, in this event few people take advantage of the rest to get up from their seats, since this is usually the perfect setting to enjoy some of the best, most curious, and most expensive ads of the year. And the fact is that the final game of the American football league is pure spectacle, with a television audience of over 100 million in the United States, added to another 200 million outside the country, with audience figures that increase every year.

In addition, although the price has dropped slightly with last year, we can still see the relevance of these inserts, which reach the $ 5.5 million for every 30 seconds.

In fact, some recurring Super Bowl brands like Budweiser, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Toyota have wanted to take advantage of this large amount to, instead of advertising themselves, help solve the current situation experienced around the world, donating the equivalent of what would be their advertising contribution to help vaccination campaigns against COVID-19 and other social problems.

Although this does not mean that, for another year, we can continue to find numerous advertisements that, in their own way, have also helped us to have a good time and distract ourselves.