Are you a lover of the most famous wizard boy and want to organize a themed party? These accessories will give you the right inspiration

If you are a Harry Potter fan and are thinking of organizing a themed party, you have come to the right page. We have selected for you i best accessories to organize a party for all the fans of the most famous wizard.

Impress your guests and create a perfect themed party. This list that we have compiled especially for you will help you and give you the right inspiration.

1. Decorations

There is no perfect party without the decorations. For this reason, we have selected for you this kit consisting of banners and balloons that will make your party unique, managing to amaze your guests. The price is € 15.99.

2. Crockery set

This tableware set it consists of plates, glasses and cutlery, essential for you and your guests. Organize a Harry Potter themed party with the use of these accessories that will help make your party unique and unforgettable. The price of this set is € 16.99.

3. Invitations

You are still undecided about the invitations? Well, this set is just what you are looking for. With its distinctive printed Hogwarts logo, these sheets will prove to be the perfect invitations for your themed party. The price is € 15.88.

4. Balloons

To make your party even more special, we recommend these balloons perfect to combine with all the other accessories you have purchased for your Harry Potter themed party. The price of this balloon kit is € 8.19.

5. Cookie molds

Make your party even more personalized with these cookie molds Harry Potter themed. Ideal for the party you are organizing, these molds will help you bake delicious cookies that will give your celebrations a more original touch. The price is € 21.94.

6. Bracelet

You can use these bracelets for all your guests who, with this accessory, will be identified as members of your Potterhead club. The price of this Harry Potter themed bracelet kit is € 10.48.

7. Keychain

If you are thinking about what to give to your guests to thank them for contributing to your special day, these keychain they represent just what you are looking for. The price of this set is € 19.99.

8. Brooches

As an alternative to keychains for your end-of-party gifts, we recommend these brooches that will identify your guests as real Potterheads. The price is € 6.50.

9. Bags

Don’t know where to put your party souvenirs? Well, these bags they are the ideal accessory in which to insert the souvenir of your special day addressed to your guests. The price of these sets is € 11.99.