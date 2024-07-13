If you don’t have a data plan and would rather do phone top-ups as you need it, then how about we show you an option that turns out to be very accessible and economical for the pocket.

And this is it Recharging your cell phone only costs 50 pesosso we will immediately tell you all the details of what it includes, first of all tell you that it is not about the telephone companies famous ones like Movistar or At&t.

Rather it is CFE Internet and Telecommunications for allwhich has a recharge in which you can get 3GB to surf the internet and one of the biggest benefits is that it gives you unlimited social media usage, isn’t that interesting?

So you can freely use your networks like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, X Twitter, Messenger, Telegram and Snapchat, you can request it as Súmate CFE Internet 3GB SEM+RS.

CFE Internet: How to have free social networks and 3GB. Photo: Special

Recharging of CFE Internet for Wellbeing For 50 pesos, it offers you a validity of 7 days, as well as unlimited calls and text messages for all your contacts who also have their CFE line.

Another point that is very interesting is that in addition Your phone can share internetso being a Hotspot, other electronic devices can find you as a WiFi network.

Well, what do you think about this telephone recharge? Finally we want to share with you that you can have your Wellness SIM card completely free when purchasing any of the CFE Internet prepaid packages.