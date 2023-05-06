Football fans will have a new chance to enjoy a Superclásico: River and Boca will face each other again, in this case on the 15th date of the 2023 Professional League, where the local team arrives as the only leader, although with a 1-5 win against Fluminense for the Copa Libertadores, while the Boquenses triumphed in Chile against Colo Colo, but they are in 13th position in the domestic competition.
It is because of this that, with only a few days to go before the transcendental confrontation, we believe it is appropriate to review The 5 best footballers who had a stint with the “Xeneizes” and the “Millionaires”: Although their rivalry is the biggest on the continent and one of the most important in the world, there are several players who played for Boca and River during their career.
World champion with the Argentine team in 1978, “Rabbit” was one of the best defenders Boca had in the 1970s. After the World Cup, the native of Ezeiza played for Birmingham in England and for Talleres de Córdoba, but his He would reach his best level again in River, where he arrived in 1980.
The “Son of the Wind”, remembered for his high level in the Argentine team, had a magnificent appearance in Héctor Veira’s River that became champion of the First Division Championship 85-86, Copa Libertadores 86, Intercontinental 86 and Interamerican 87. Established as an international figure and with two World Cups, the “Bird” returned to the country in 1995 to integrate a Boca squad with Diego Maradona. The three goals against River in the 4-1 of the Clausura 96 are remembered.
El Cabezón was a product of the inferior xeneizes who had the luxury of forming a duo with Roberto Mouzo, one of his childhood idols. He played 147 games there and scored 11 goals. He arrived at the Millionaire after a tough conflict with Boca. He reached the best moment of his career (Mexico World Cup 86 in the middle) achieving local title, Copa Libertadores, Intercontinental and Inter-American.
Hugo Gatti was one of the most important goalkeepers in the history of Boca but before arriving at Xeneize he saved 4 years with the River shirt. Only in 1976 would he get to wear the blue and gold and with it he would win 6 titles, including two Copa Libertadores and one Intercontinental.
He arrived at River Plate from Newell’s in the 1989 season, but after a year there, he moved to Boca Juniors in what was one of the most controversial transactions to date. Playing with Xeneize, he scored 13 goals and assisted 5 times in 34 games, while at Millionaire he was present in the net 4 times and only assisted twice in 21 games.
#players #wore #shirts #Boca #River #rivals #Superclásico
Leave a Reply