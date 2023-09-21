













The best 5 ninja anime titles so you can leave Naruto in the past









Besides, although naruto is praised for its beginnings, it is undeniable that at a narrative level it began to decline. The piles of filler were truly suffocating and the narrative inconsistencies that were, in turn, left behind for Boruto They are, to say the least, irritating.

However, still It is not known which path will lead Boruto with his new and “independent” saga. Yeah, naruto It has a special place in our hearts and definitely opened different gaps for shonen in general, however, its fall was even more painful for that reason.

The success of naruto It was almost one hundred percent assured, however, there are not many complaints, nothing is ever perfect. In order not to get sad, we can see other anime that focus on ninjas and that, like naruto, they give us an experience structured in action with more fraternal nuances and growth. Without further ado, the selection of different ninja anime.

See also John Wick 4 is the best action movie of the decade Ninja anime selection

Basilisk

A couple of clans from ancient times, right at the height of the ninjaswill have to face a decisive battle to seek recognition from the Shogunate and win its favors.. The clans have had rivalries for a long time, and the last fight will condemn one to oblivion.

In the middle of the new canvas, a memorable battle is seen, however, The clan leaders have a love that will try to eclipse and remedy the past rivalry.

It should be noted that we can see Ieyasu, in other words, this ninja anime has a flirtatious historical vertebra. For its part, The battles are extremely enjoyable and the character design is exemplary.

Ninja Scroll It is a very interesting work of dark fantasy, so we can expect a lot of action, also pain and ghostly things in a gloomy but very exciting style.

In addition to fantasy, it also rescues the most important era in which ninjas are referenced, the rise of Tokugawa Ieyasu and his movements in the fabric of the nation.

However, in this adventure we can see kunoichis with very unique and powerful techniques facing terrible ninjas. Definitely presents very intense battles and terrible assaults in the middle of the taking of a city that was infected with strange poisons for which only a kunoichi is the alternative to survivalHowever, of course, there will be other ninjas who will oppose help reaching the village.

The secrets hidden behind the story date back to five years prior to the political war conflicts in the anime. The betrayals, deaths and gadgets in a ninja world are coldly recounted in Ninja Scroll.

Himawari!

Source: Studio Maiden

Himawari! It is a very interesting installment because it focuses on ninja women, in other words, on kunoichi They go to a specialized school to develop as ninjas.

However, Himawari is a girl who arrives there with a much more specific goal. He wants to become a kunoichi because he remembers a ninja who saved his life and of course, he holds him in high regard. However, when he arrives at school, a new dynamic will put him in danger again and this will cause him to reunite with the person who saved his life the first time.

However, it does not take into account that the person is not as expected, despite this She will continue on her ninja path to be the best and to protect her sensei.

Nabari

Source: Square Enix

Nabari It’s a ninja anime on another level, since it is played with a new superimposed spatiality. The protagonist begins with a completely normal environment to move to a ghostly one in which ninjas reign and he will try to crown himself as the king of that new space: Nabari.

The protagonist will have to face different ninjas; However, the narrative turns are interesting, since They will reveal to us the circumstances of the different characters that will not be a total facetIn other words, we can construct them as entities full of nuances, there is no such thing as good and bad.

Nabari’s ninja universe allows us an approach full of contrasts to the ninja world.

Brave Ten

Brave Ten It places us again in one of the most interesting moments of the nation that we know today as Japan.

Isanami escapes after an intense fire, set by the fearsome Ieyasu, on her journey she will meet ten ninjas who will be able to change the course of her nation’s history. However, that is not all, secrets of the kunoichi’s very structure will slowly be revealed.

We recommend you: Jujutsu Kaisen: Author admits that Gojo is inspired by a Naruto character

Why watch ninja anime?

Ninjas are one of the most interesting archetypes that Japanese culture presents to us.. Although they are warriors that can be romanticized and anchored towards the mystical, they are also images outlined from the grotesque and can be extremely moral and exaggeratedly amoral.

Source: Studio Pierrot

Nevertheless, The legend behind the ninjas and their power is special because of the sagacity and darkness that it supports, in addition, of course, to being sustained in the “medieval” imagination of Japan.

If you want to know more about ninjas and the time of their origin – along with the beginnings of the nation of Japan, as such -, I invite you to review the short but fair historical documentary of the nation of the Rising Sun that is available on Netflix .

Its titled The samurai era: the battle for Japan and has six chapters.

Really, ninja anime are special because they usually rescue a bit of the origin and primordial context of the shinobi that is linked to the period of consolidation of what we know today as Japan.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)