This Wednesday, at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in the city of Córdoba, Banfield and River will play the semifinal of the Super League Champions Trophy, looking for a place in the final where Boca Juniors, the winner of the two tournaments that determine the presence in this contest, the LPF and the LPF Cup.
The captain and leader of the “Millionaire” will be again Enzo Perez, who is turning 37, so we thought it was optimal to review his five best moments since he put on the Banda shirt he loves so much. Come on.
On June 29, 2017, his transfer to River for a figure close to 3 million euros was made official, thus fulfilling a dream and refusing to go to any other club. He made his debut in the round of 16 of that Copa Libertadores vs Guaraní in the Monumental. At first it was difficult for him, but then he adapted.
Despite the fact that the possibility of him going to Turkey was well advanced, to the point of having spoken with José Sosa to internalize himself, Enzo Pérez rejected the strong offer from Trabzonspor of Turkey, in January 2021.
Yes, Enzo Pérez was a goalkeeper in an official River Plate match and for the Copa Libertadores… it was in May 2021, when all the goalkeepers called up for the Copa Libertadores were affected by COVID-19, with which the position remained vacant. Against Independiente Santa Fe, Enzo Pérez took charge of goal even dragging a right hamstring strain, and risking worsening the injury. River won 2-1.
A few days ago, Enzo reached 200 games with the shirt of his loves: 93 in Leagues, 54 in International Cups (51 in Libertadores), 53 in National Cups, with 116 Wins, 47 Draws, 37 Defeats, 6 Goals and
1 Match as goalkeeper, the aforementioned.
