Cryptocurrency has disrupted the traditional financial system, leading to more accessibility, faster and cheaper transactions, and other bonuses. Many people like the idea of investing in digital currencies, but they don’t know what exchanges to use to buy crypto.

If you’re wondering where to buy crypto, you can check out our list of the top five secure cryptocurrency trading and exchange platforms. We’ve prepared a list of the best choices starting from the top-1 solution.

WhiteBIT

One of the best and safest crypto exchanges to use is WhiteBIT. It’s one of the biggest European crypto exchanges with the best tools for trading, converting currencies, and buying coins and tokens. It’s also considered the best cryptocurrency trading platform since it has trading tools.

WhiteBIT has acquired popularity among traders and investors because of its extensive feature range and user-friendly interface. The platform has convenient tools for all groups of people, including beginners and professional traders.

One of the most notable features of WhiteBIT is the large number of cryptocurrencies available for trading. WhiteBIT has over 270 crypto assets to choose from and six fiat currencies so that people in different countries have a chance to purchase crypto.

The exchange accepts various prominent cryptocurrencies and offers a few promising digital assets that might increase in value in the future. The platform has high liquidity, which means you can easily purchase/sell coins and tokens. WhiteBIT also offers consumers access to a wide range of investment choices and helps them to diversify their portfolios.

The exchange security system includes a few solid measures. The platform has 96% of its digital assets in cold storage, making it impossible to steal funds. Moreover, WhiteBIT uses Web Application Firewall (WAF) system to prevent and repel hacker attacks. The platform also passed the Hacken.io test, which is the leading expert in cybersecurity.

Other top-grade security measures include two-factor authentication (2FA) and compliance with such procedures as Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know-Your-Customer (KYC). The latter means that users must register accounts and verify their identities to use the platform.

The pros of WhiteBIT include:

A big collection of crypto assets and numerous trading pairs.

The ability to purchase crypto via credit and debit cards.

Secure asset storage via hardware (cold) crypto wallets.

The best security measures and compliance with regulations.

A user-friendly interface.

A wide range of advanced trading tools.

Accessibility through a mobile app.

Transparent and reasonable fees.

The cons of using the exchange include the following:

It might be temporarily inaccessible in non-European countries.

The bottom line is that WhiteBIT might be the best option for beginners and professional traders since the platform has everything you need. It’s safe to use, offers multiple payment methods, and provides a wide selection of choices. Moreover, WhiteBIT has amazing trading tools and a convenient mobile app. Thus, users can access necessary tools from their portable devices.

Binance

Binance is one of the world’s largest and most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges. It gained popularity soon after its launch in 2017 because of its numerous convenient services, diverse selection of digital assets, and user-friendly design.

Binance provides a platform for users to purchase, sell, and trade a huge number of cryptocurrencies, making it a popular choice for investors and traders. The platform offers crypto wallet security so that users can even keep their purchased digital assets on Binance (although it’s still recommended to issue a private wallet).

One of Binance’s biggest advantages is the large number of cryptocurrencies available for trade and exchange. The network accepts a wide range of cryptocurrencies, including major ones and a plethora of altcoins. This variety enables consumers to access a wide range of investment possibilities and diversify their portfolios based on their preferences and risk tolerance.

Binance also provides trading tools and supports many order types, such as market orders, limit orders, and stop-limit orders, allowing users to execute trades with greater precision and flexibility. Moreover, Binance offers a simple trading interface that is supplemented by charting tools, trading indicators, and real-time market data. All these tools help traders and investors to make informed purchases.

The pros of Binance:

A wide range of digital assets.

Multiple exchange funding methods, including credit/debit cards, direct bank transfers, etc.

Advanced trading tools and charts.

High liquidity of crypto assets.

Strong security methods, including cold storage.

A user-friendly interface.

The cons are as follows:

Customer support issues and slow response times.

Hard to use for beginners.

Because of its large range of cryptocurrencies, advanced trading tools, user-friendly design, and other benefits, Binance is considered a quality crypto exchange. However, Binance still has a few disadvantages, so consider them before using the exchange.

Coinbase

Coinbase is a well-known cryptocurrency exchange based in the United States that was launched in 2012. It offers a platform for users to purchase, sell, and trade a wide range of cryptocurrencies, making it a popular choice for people and institutions wanting to enter the cryptocurrency market.

Coinbase is usually regarded as a quality and reliable cryptocurrency exchange. First, it has a user-friendly and intuitive interface that makes it accessible to users of all skill levels, including beginners. The platform offers a straightforward and streamlined approach to purchasing and selling cryptocurrencies, allowing users to explore the site and perform deals with ease.

Second, Coinbase places a high value on security. Coinbase has established itself as a trustworthy and secure platform by offering such measures as two-factor authentication, cold storage of coins, and insurance coverage for digital assets stored in their control. Coinbase’s focus on security helps secure user assets from any cyber attacks.

The pros of Coinbase:

Numerous trading pairs and fee structures with transparency in mind.

Easy to use whether you’re a beginner or a professional trader.

Regulatory compliance and security.

A user-friendly design.

Insurance in case of asset loss.

The cons include the following:

High and hidden fees.

Limited range of cryptocurrencies.

Overall, Coinbase is a reliable choice with a few disadvantages. However, you may find it easy to use.

Gemini

Gemini is another rather old and reliable cryptocurrency exchange, which was founded back in 2014. It is a US-based regulated and licensed exchange popular for its attention to security, compliance with rules and guidelines, and digital asset security.

Gemini focuses on security and has implemented strong security measures to protect customer funds. The majority of the exchange’s digital assets are stored offline in cold storage, limiting the danger of hacking and unauthorized access. Moreover, Gemini conducts regular security audits to safeguard the integrity of its systems and maintains digital asset insurance to protect against losses.

Gemini has a user-friendly web design and convenient tools for purchasing, selling, and trading cryptocurrencies, making it accessible to users of all levels of experience. It also has advanced trading tools and order types, allowing experienced traders to execute more complex trading strategies.

The pros are:

Regulatory Compliance and security measures.

Trustworthy services and transparent fees.

OTC trading desk for big volume exchanges.

User-friendly interface.

The cons of Gemini are:

Limited choice of crypto assets.

Unavailable in many countries and regions.

Limited trading tools.

Overall, Gemini is a secure choice; many users prefer it over other solutions. However, it has some drawbacks that may spoil your experience.

eToro

eToro is a social trading and multi-asset brokerage platform created in 2007. It blends traditional financial markets with the characteristics of social networking. eToro offers various advantages as a crypto exchange even though it’s not eToros’ primary purpose.

It has a user-friendly and intuitive interface, making it suitable for all types of traders. The website provides a seamless and simplified process for buying, selling, and trading cryptocurrencies, making it simple to use for customers of all levels of experience.

eToro provides a diverse selection of cryptocurrencies for trading. Users can access a wide range of investment choices and develop a diverse cryptocurrency portfolio.

The pros of eToro are:

User-friendly interface.

A wide range of cryptocurrencies.

Users can learn from and emulate successful traders thanks to copy trading tools.

The cons are:

The fee structure is higher as compared to other exchanges.

Limited control over crypto funds since they are hosted on the eToro network.

Consider these limitations of eToro before using the exchange.