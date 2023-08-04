Casino games have evolved a lot since their origin. Today they exist various legit cryptocurrency gambling sites that allow players to enjoy a series of specific games for this means of payment. We review them.

crash

“Crash” games are exciting games of chance with crypto. Players bet on a constantly increasing value that eventually “crashes” or “falls”. The goal is to withdraw profits at the right time before the crash occurs.

These games start with a constantly increasing multiplier and players can choose when to withdraw their winnings. They are simple games but full of emotion, since strategic decisions must be made to maximize profits.

bitcoin says

Bitcoin Craps is a fair and popular gambling game with simple rules. To play, you must first select your lucky number within the range allowed by the casino.

Then, you decide the amount of money you want to bet in each round, taking into account the minimum and maximum bets of the crypto casino. Once you have placed your bet, the game begins and the result is determined by rolling the virtual dice. If your lucky number appears, you win the bet.

Bitcoin dice offers an exciting and fair experience for players looking to gamble with cryptocurrency.

Plinko

Plinko, popularized on the television show “The Price is Right” in 1983, has been added to many online casinos that accept Bitcoin bets. The game consists of a vertical pyramid with pegs scattered around the table, fewer at the top and more numerous at the bottom.

A ball is dropped from the top and bounces off the pegs as it goes down, until it reaches a groove in the surface. Winnings are determined based on the position of the slot in which the ball lands. Whether in online or land-based casinos, Plinko offers an exciting and fair experience for cryptocurrency players.

mines

Mines is an arcade game available at various online casinos. The rules of the game are simple and understandable. The game mechanics is its main attraction for the players.

In the game, there are tiles that you have to discover, and under them, there are multipliers that will increase your bets. However, if you find a mine, the game is over.

I said no

Keno is a traditional Asian game, similar to Bingo, which appeared in the 3rd century BC. Although it is not as popular as other games of chance, it is easy and fun. In Keno, you mark the numbers on the card before the balls are drawn.

It combines elements of Bingo and Lottery, where the objective is to guess combinations of numbers. Groups of 20 numbers (or less) are selected from the 80 available and a bet is placed on that combination. The goal is to correctly predict the selected numbers. It is also a very popular game in crypto casinos.