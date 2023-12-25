













Yes, at that time when many come to meet their friends, family and other loved ones. But it is not always possible to play like this and that is why some of the titles we show you can still be played online.

Something that is obvious is that the games that are on this list are among those that have the best average rating on Metacritic. All of them are video games that came out during 2023.

There is one that is more than anything an expansion but it improves the original so much that for this reason we decided to keep it on this list. This brings back into battle a franchise that has been the basis for truly classic cooperative titles.

The five cooperative video games of 2023 that we highlight belong to very different genres, and most of them are also available on multiple platforms.

Among them are both old and new generation consoles, and in some cases they have cross-play or cross-play.

So the fun can be taken beyond the system available to players. Without further ado we share the list with you.

What are the best cooperative video games of 2023 for Christmas?

Baldur's Gate 3

Metacritic: 96

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

We couldn't leave The Game Awards 2023 Game of the Year out of this list, which continues to provide something to talk about and provides many hours of fun.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Metacritic: 92

Platform: Nintendo Switch

This is without a doubt one of the best games of this year from Nintendo and it allows the fun to be multiplied by four with the players.

Diablo IV

Metacritic: 91

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

The return of the series Devil From the hands of Blizzard Entertainment it is very worth it and the best thing is that it is available on several platforms.

Quake 2: Enhanced Edition

Metacritic: 90

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC

This is a true id Software classic and truly deserves to be among the video games with cooperative mode to enjoy for Christmas 2023.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge – Dimension Shellshock

Metacritic: 87

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Although it is not a completely new title, this expansion of the original adds new characters from the Ninja Turtles universe and additional options.

Apart from cooperative video games from 2003 we have others in TierraGamer.

