51st birthday of the best goalkeeper in the history of Club Deportivo Toluca:

– Record 772 minutes without receiving a goal

– 6 League titles

– 2 Champion of Champions

– 1 CONCACAF Title

Today a soccer legend in Mexico is celebrating his birthday, yes, today Don Hernán Cristante is celebrating his birthday. pic.twitter.com/XdjeqEw7Y5

– Zone Diablo (@ZonaDiablo) September 16, 2020