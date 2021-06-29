Throughout the years, Argentine goalkeepers have passed through Mexican soccer who ended up leaving their mark on Aztec football. Their performances under the three sticks, the saves and reflections, made them the darlings of the public. That is why today in 90min we review who they have been the 5 best archers who served in Mexico. Without a doubt, porterazos!
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
One of the historical goals that proudly defended the colors of the Eagles of America It was Héctor Miguel Zelada. His name was written in gold letters when he saved the penalty in the ‘End of the Century’ against Chivas. He also won three titles with azulcremas (83-84, 84-85 and 85), in addition to the World Cup in Argentina 86.
STOVE FOOTBALL: Guarded, Roger, Montero, ‘Quick’ and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STUFF FOOTBALL: Mercado, Aguirre, Campbell, Tabó and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STOVE FOOTBALL: Giovani, Aguirre, Paulinho, Duvan and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Stove Football is with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
How have the Liga MX players fared in the Copa América?
This is the performance of the Liga MX players so far in the Copa América
Miguel Marín, better known as the ‘Cat’, marked an entire era in Aztec football by defending the three sticks of the Blue Cross Machine, the team where he arrived in 1971. The Argentine was in La Noria for 10 years, winning 5 league titles and a Super Cup and a Champions Cup. Without a doubt, one of the historical ones in the history of Mexico.
Another experienced one on the list. Now it’s the turn of the Argentine Ricardo Antonio La Volpe. In 1979, the ‘Bigotón’ was signed by the Atlantean Iron Colts team, where he would begin to make a difference. Only three years were enough to make it clear that he would become one of the best goalkeepers in the country.
What to say about goalkeeper Hernán Rolando Cristante? Without a doubt, one of the best goalkeepers that has arrived in Mexican soccer in recent years. The goalkeeper signed with the Red Devils of Toluca in 1993, coming from Gimnasia, however, and after two years with little shown he returned to his country.
Already in 1995 he returned to ‘hell’ to begin to trace his history. From 1998 when he started, the achievements began to arrive and he was a key piece to get 6 league titles and 2 Champion of Champions. In addition to holding the record for not conceding a goal in 772 minutes.
On the other hand, goalkeeper Federico Vilar is one of the most recent players who has come to try his luck at national football. The Argentine goal was the leader and the soul of Atlante from 2003 to 2010. Later, he defended the three clubs of Monarcas, Atlas and Tijuana. In 2007 he won the title with the Colts, a year later the Champions League and in 2013 the MX Cup with Morelia.
Leave a Reply