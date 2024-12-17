The awards The Best were created by the International Football Federation (FIFA) in 2016 after breaking the collaboration agreement it had with the magazine ‘France Football’ in the organization of the other major world football individual award, the Ballon d’Or.

The process of choosing The Best winners consists of two phases. In the first, a group of experts chooses the ten finalists in each of the six individual categories: player, female player, men’s team coach, women’s team coach, goalkeeper and goalkeeper.

Who votes?

The selectors current masculine and feminine captains of the men’s and women’s national teams, a journalist specialized from each country represented by a national team and amateurs from all over the world registered on FIFA.com.

How do you vote?

In descending order of merit, each member of the jury chooses three players, three coaches and three goalkeepers, who receive five points (1st), three (2nd) or one (3rd). Logically, the prizes are awarded to the players, coaches and goalkeepers (male and female) who have received the most points.









*The coaches and captains of the women’s teams vote for the women’s awards and the coaches and captains of the men’s teams vote for the men’s awards.

What would happen if there was a tie?

The candidate would win with more votes than five pointss. If the tie persists, the one with the most three-point votes would win. In the unlikely event that there was still no tiebreaker, the process would be repeated with the collective votes cast by the captains, coaches and press.

How are votes cast?

There are three ways to vote:

-Through the official application (app) of FIFA events (voters must validate their choices with their signature and a photo).

–Form via Internet: Voters sign electronically so that their vote is valid.

–Votes on paper: The votes must include the voter’s signature and a seal from the corresponding member federation.

The voting process for each of the awards was supervised, monitored and evaluated by international observers.

Can captains and coaches vote for themselves?

Captains can vote for their national coach, and captains and coaches can vote for players from their team, but Neither captains nor candidate selectors can vote for themselves.

Will the votes be made public?

Yes, the votes of coaches, captains and journalists will be published on the FIFA website (FIFA.com) after the awards ceremony.

Six other special prizes

This year, for the first time, fans have been able to vote for the categories of the best men’s eleven and best female eleven. For each of them there were 77 footballers. Their votes have the same weight as those of the experts chosen by FIFA.

In the same way, the votes of the fans and those of a group of legendary footballers are worth the same as those of the experts when it comes to choosing the winners of the newMarta Award and the Puskas Award, which are awarded to the best goal in women’s and men’s football respectively..

Finally, the fans were the only ones who voted to choose the winner of the Award for best fansand the experts did the same with the fair play award (fair play).