Once again the Argentine star Lionel Messi is in the running to be the Best player in the world, which would mean his third award after having won it in 2019 and 2022. This has undoubtedly generated controversy.

Likewise, the best goalkeeper and technical director, both men's and women's, will be known, but without further ado, we leave you all the candidates to win the recognition The Best at the next gala.

#TheBest FIFA Football Awards ceremony is returning to the UK! 🇬🇧🎉 📍London

📆 January 15, 2024 Why is London such a great venue? 🧵👇 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 8, 2023

With respect to Best Players the North American ones have fallen by the wayside Alex Morganthe Germans Dzsenifer Marozsan and Melanie Behringerthe Danish Pernille Harderthe Australian Sam Kerrthe Venezuelan Deyna Castellanosthe norwegian Ada Hegerbergthe French Wendie Renard and the British Beth Mead.

The goalkeepers who were denied were the French Hugo Lloristhe Italian Gianluigi Donnarummathe attic Keylor Navasthe danish Kasper Schmeichelthe German Marc-André ter Stegen and Slovak Jan Oblak. And the goalkeepers who were close were the Canadian Stephanie Labbéthe German Ann-Katrin Bergerthe swedish Hedvig Lindahl and the American Alyssa Naeher.

Already in technicians who have not been able to win are the Italians Antonio Conte, Carlo Ancelotti, Roberto Mancini and Massimiliano Allegrithe German Hans-Dieter Flickthe Portuguese Fernando Santosthe Croatian Zlatko Dalic and the Argentines Mauricio Pochettino and Marcelo Bielsa. In the women's branch, the Danish team escaped Nils Nielsento English Phil Nevilleto the French Jean-Luc Vasseur, Gérard Precheur and Sonia Bompastorthe swedish Pia Sundhage and the Japanese Asako Takakura.