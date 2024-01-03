Next Monday, January 15, the delivery of the The Best Awards 2024, which will take place in London, England. These awards will recognize the most outstanding football players between December 19, 2022 and August 20, 2023, remembering that they are chosen according to an international jury made up of national team coaches, national team captains, journalists and fans. who vote on the FIFA website.
Once again the Argentine star Lionel Messi is in the running to be the Best player in the world, which would mean his third award after having won it in 2019 and 2022. This has undoubtedly generated controversy.
Likewise, the best goalkeeper and technical director, both men's and women's, will be known, but without further ado, we leave you all the candidates to win the recognition The Best at the next gala.
|
PLAYER
|
EQUIPMENT
|
Lionel Messi
|
Inter Miami/Argentina
|
Kylian Mbappé
|
PSG/France
|
Erling Haaland
|
Manchester City/Norway
|
PLAYER
|
EQUIPMENT
|
Aitana Bonmatí
|
Barcelona, Spain
|
Linda Caicedo
|
Real Madrid/Colombia
|
Jenni Hermoso
|
Pachuca/Spain
|
Yassine Bounou
|
Seville/Morocco
|
Thibaut Courtois
|
Real Madrid/Belgium
|
Ederson Moraes
|
Manchester City/Brazil
|
PLAYER
|
EQUIPMENT
|
Mackenzie Arnold
|
West Ham/Australia
|
Catalina Coll
|
Barcelona, Spain
|
Mary Earps
|
Manchester United/England
|
COACH
|
EQUIPMENT
|
Pep Guardiola
|
Manchester City
|
Simone Inzaghi
|
Inter de Milan
|
Luciano Spalletti
|
Naples
|
COACH
|
EQUIPMENT
|
Jonathan Giraldez
|
Barcelona
|
Emma Hayes
|
Chelsea
|
Sarina Wiegman
|
England
For now, the television or streaming signal that will cover the gala has not been revealed.
Here we leave you the previous winners of each category since the creation of the award:
|
YEAR
|
WINNER
|
EQUIPMENT
|
2022
|
Lionel Messi
|
PSG
|
2021
|
Robert Lewandowski
|
Bayern Munich
|
2020
|
Robert Lewandowski
|
Bayern Munich
|
2019
|
Lionel Messi
|
Barcelona
|
2018
|
Luka modric
|
real Madrid
|
2017
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
real Madrid
|
2016
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
|
real Madrid
|
YEAR
|
PLAYER
|
EQUIPMENT
|
2022
|
Alexia Putellas
|
Barcelona
|
2021
|
Alexia Putellas
|
Barcelona
|
2020
|
Lucy Bronze
|
Olympique Lyon
|
2019
|
Megan Rapinoe
|
Seattle Reign
|
2018
|
Marta Vieira
|
OrlandoPride
|
2017
|
Lieke Martens
|
FC Rosengard
|
2016
|
Carli Lloyd
|
Houston Dash
|
YEAR
|
WINNER
|
EQUIPMENT
|
2022
|
Emiliano Martínez
|
Aston Villa/Argentina
|
2021
|
Edouard Mendy
|
Chelsea/Senegal
|
2020
|
Manuel Neuer
|
Bayern Munich/Germany
|
2019
|
Alisson Becker
|
Liverpool/Brazil
|
2018
|
Thibaut Courtois
|
Chelsea/Belgium
|
2017
|
Gianluigi Buffon
|
Juventus/Italy
|
YEAR
|
PLAYER
|
EQUIPMENT
|
2022
|
Mary Earps
|
Manchester United/England
|
2021
|
Christiane Endler
|
PSG/Chile
|
2020
|
Sarah Bouhaddi
|
Olympique Lyon/France
|
2019
|
Sari van Veenendaal
|
Arsenal/Netherlands
|
YEAR
|
TECHNICAL
|
EQUIPMENT
|
2022
|
Lionel Scaloni
|
Argentina
|
2021
|
Thomas Tuchel
|
Chelsea
|
2020
|
Jurgen Klopp
|
Liverpool
|
2019
|
Jurgen Klopp
|
Liverpool
|
2018
|
Didier Deschamps
|
France
|
2017
|
Zinedine Zidane
|
real Madrid
|
2016
|
Claudio Ranieri
|
Leicester City
|
YEAR
|
TECHNICAL
|
EQUIPMENT
|
2022
|
Sarina Wiegman
|
England
|
2021
|
Emma Hayes
|
Chelsea
|
2020
|
Sarina Wiegman
|
Netherlands
|
2019
|
Jill Ellis
|
USA
|
2018
|
Reynald Pedros
|
Olympique Lyon
|
2017
|
Sarina Wiegman
|
Netherlands
|
2016
|
Silvia Neid
|
Germany
Sadly, there have been players who, despite being finalists, have not been able to win the recognition, since in Best player The Dutch defender has also appeared Virgil van Dijkthe Egyptian striker Mohamed Salahthe French Antoine Griezmann and Karim Benzemaas well as the Brazilian Neymar Jr.
With respect to Best Players the North American ones have fallen by the wayside Alex Morganthe Germans Dzsenifer Marozsan and Melanie Behringerthe Danish Pernille Harderthe Australian Sam Kerrthe Venezuelan Deyna Castellanosthe norwegian Ada Hegerbergthe French Wendie Renard and the British Beth Mead.
The goalkeepers who were denied were the French Hugo Lloristhe Italian Gianluigi Donnarummathe attic Keylor Navasthe danish Kasper Schmeichelthe German Marc-André ter Stegen and Slovak Jan Oblak. And the goalkeepers who were close were the Canadian Stephanie Labbéthe German Ann-Katrin Bergerthe swedish Hedvig Lindahl and the American Alyssa Naeher.
Already in technicians who have not been able to win are the Italians Antonio Conte, Carlo Ancelotti, Roberto Mancini and Massimiliano Allegrithe German Hans-Dieter Flickthe Portuguese Fernando Santosthe Croatian Zlatko Dalic and the Argentines Mauricio Pochettino and Marcelo Bielsa. In the women's branch, the Danish team escaped Nils Nielsento English Phil Nevilleto the French Jean-Luc Vasseur, Gérard Precheur and Sonia Bompastorthe swedish Pia Sundhage and the Japanese Asako Takakura.
