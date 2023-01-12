FIFA has announced the names of the nominees for The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2022, with the shortlists split according to best footballers, goalkeepers, coaches, fans and goals.
Below is the list of candidates in alphabetical order, which have been published on the official site of the world association football governing body.
Aitana Bonmatí (Spain / FC Barcelona)
Debinha (Brazil / North Carolina Courage)
Jessie Fleming (Canada / Chelsea FC Women)
Ada Hegerberg (Norway / Olympique Lyonnais)
Sam Kerr (Australia / Chelsea FC Women)
Beth Mead (England/Arsenal WFC)
Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands / Arsenal WFC)
Alex Morgan (USA / Orlando Pride / San Diego Wave)
Lena Oberdorf (Germany / VfL Wolfsburg)
Alexandra Popp (Germany / VfL Wolfsburg)
Alexia Putellas (Spain / FC Barcelona)
Wendie Renard (France / Olympique Lyonnais)
Keira Walsh (England / Manchester City WFC / FC Barcelona)
Leah Williamson (England/Arsenal WFC)
Julián Álvarez (Argentina / River Plate / Manchester City FC)
Jude Bellingham (England / BV Borussia 09 Dortmund)
Karim Benzema (France / Real Madrid CF)
Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium / Manchester City FC)
Erling Haaland (Norway / BV Borussia 09 Dortmund / Manchester City FC)
Achraf Hakimi (Morocco / Paris Saint-Germain)
Robert Lewandowski (Poland / FC Bayern München / FC Barcelona)
Sadio Mané (Senegal / Liverpool FC / FC Bayern München)
Kylian Mbappé (France / Paris Saint-Germain)
Lionel Messi (Argentina / Paris Saint-Germain)
Luka Modric (Croatia / Real Madrid CF)
Neymar (Brazil / Paris Saint-Germain)
Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool FC)
Vinícius Junior (Brazil / Real Madrid CF)
Sonia Bompastor (France / Olympique Lyonnais)
Emma Hayes (England/Chelsea FC Women)
Bev Priestman (England/Canada national team)
Pia Sundhage (Sweden/Brazil national team)
Martina Voss-Tecklenburg (Germany / Germany national team)
Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands/England national team)
Carlo Ancelotti (Italy / Real Madrid CF)
Didier Deschamps (France / France national team)
Pep Guardiola (Spain/ Manchester City FC)
Walid Regragui (Morocco / Wydad AC / Morocco national team)
Lionel Scaloni (Argentina/Argentina national team)
Katrin Berger (Germany / Chelsea FC Women)
Mary Earps (England/Manchester United WFC)
Christiane Endler (Chile / Olympique Lyonnais)
Merle Frohms (Germany / Eintracht Frankfurt / VfL Wolfsburg)
Alyssa Naeher (USA / Chicago Red Stars)
Sandra Paños García-Villamil (Spain / FC Barcelona)
Álisson Becker (Brazil / Liverpool FC)
Yassine Bounou (Morocco / Sevilla FC)
Thibaut Courtois (Belgium / Real Madrid CF)
Ederson (Brazil / Manchester City FC)
Emiliano Martinez (Argentina / Aston Villa FC)
Mario Balotelli (Italy): Adana Demirspor–Göztepe Spor Kulübü [Süper Lig] (May 22, 2022)
Amandine Henry (France): FC Barcelona–Olympique Lyonnais [Liga de Campeones Femenina de la UEFA] (May 21, 2022)
Théo Hernández (France): AC Milan– Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio, [Serie A] (May 15, 2022)
Alou Kuol (Australia): Iraq–Australia [Copa Asiática Sub-23 de la AFC] (June 4, 2022)
Kylian Mbappé (France): Argentina-France [Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022™] (December 18, 2022)
Francisco González Metilli (Argentina): Club Atlético Central Córdoba–Club Atlético Rosario Central [primera división de Argentina] (August 1, 2022)
Marcin Oleksy (Poland): Warta Poznań–Stal Rzeszów [PZU Amp Futbol Ekstraklasa] (November 6, 2022)
Salma Paralluelo (Spain): FC Barcelona–Villarreal CF [liga femenina de España] (April 2, 2022)
Dimitri Payet (France): Olympique de Marseille–PAOK Thessaloniki FC [Europa Conference League de la UEFA] (April 7, 2022)
Richarlison (Brazil): Brazil–Serbia [Copa Mundial de la FIFA Catar 2022™] (November 24, 2022)
Alessia Russo (England): England–Sweden [Eurocopa Femenina de la UEFA 2022] (July 26, 2022)
Abdullah Al Salmi (Saudi Arabia): Abdullah walked across the desert from his native Jeddah to Qatar to cheer on his team at the FIFA World Cup™.
Argentina National Team Fans (Argentina): Argentinian fans flocked to Qatar to wholeheartedly support their team, which went on to become world champions, and millions of fans greeted their heroes in Buenos Aires and across the country.
Japan National Team Supporters (Japan): Japanese fans have gained worldwide recognition for their tradition of staying to clean the stands after FIFA World Cup™ matches.
