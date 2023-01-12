⭐️ The candidates for the FIFA Fan Award:

🇦🇷 The brutal support of the Argentine fans in the World Cup.

🇸🇦 Abdullah Al Salmi and his 1600km journeys during 55 days through the desert heading to Doha.

🇯🇵 The cleaning of the Japanese in each stadium of the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/V8dYZXveDV

