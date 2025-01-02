Little news in recent days among 12-month deposits to start 2025. The most profitable continues to be the vehicle of Banco Finantia, a Portuguese entity that allows you to pocket 2.90%, but which has the caveat that it is only available to investors with at least 50,000 euros to contribute. A very similar profitability, but much more accessible, is that of 12-month deposit from Pibank, whose interest amounts to 2.83% and which can be contracted from one euro. Within the same Ecuadorian financial group, the 1-year vehicle of Banco Pichincha (which also owns Pibank) offers 2.52%, again with no minimum investment required. These two entities are members of the Spanish Deposit Guarantee Fund, which guarantees the first 100,000 euros; Finantia’s deposit is to the Portuguese FGD.

Banca March and Banco Big tie when paying both 2.50% for 12-month deposits, with the difference that in Banca March the contribution must exceed 10,000 euros, while in Banco Big the minimum is 1,000 euros.

Cetelem, the consumer credit division of BNP Paribas, offers 2.30%, with no minimum amount. Just below is MyInvestor, which rewards 12-month deposits with 2.25% from 10,000 euros. But this APR (Annual Equivalent Rate) rises to 2.50% in the event that the client also contracts automated portfolios for at least 150 euros.

EBN Banco has lowered the interest on its 12-month deposit from 2.65% to 2.20%, for amounts from 5,000 euros. Triodos is at 2.10% from 3,000 euros, BFF at 2.02% from 5,000 and Selfbank pays 2% from 1,000 euros. Deutsche Bank, for its part, has reduced remuneration from 2.10% to 1.80%. In last place is ING, with an APR of 1.75% for 12 months.

In the second half of 2024, the remuneration of these fixed-term products was gradually reduced, as the European Central Bank (ECB) carried out its rate cuts. The institution carried out four cuts between June and December, each of them by 25 basis points. A slowdown and acceleration in rate cuts: the path of the Fed and the ECB will be very different. in 2025.