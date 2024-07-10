In countries where renting a cell phone service can be expensive to a certain extent, it is much easier to top up to spend as little money as possible, since not many users use data frequently, much less those who spend most of their time working next to an internet modem. That leads us to the fact that when there is no other option, at least in Mexico, top ups of 10 pesos are made, which clearly sound like the balance will not last long, but there are some that are worth it.

According to the recorded data, certain companies offer a mini data plan that is worth paying for those who really will not use their cell phone excessively outside their home, so using 10 pesos is worth it for the fact of sending a couple of messages. WhatsApp or make a call. Of course, the data will be very limited, especially if you want to see Youtube or enter the browser, but to communicate it is more than enough.

Here are some examples:

It is worth mentioning that for only 10 pesos the benefits will not be the same, but sometimes there are cases such as in Telcelwhich provides unlimited messaging by WhatsApp throughout the day, enough to even make video calls and stay in touch all the time. However, there is the disadvantage that there is only 50 MB distributed for all social networks, so using Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Otherwise it will be a matter of minutes before this data is exhausted.

Among the best that can be found we also have AT&Tin which for 10 pesos there is unlimited data to different social networks, free calls and free direct messages. The only disadvantage is the 100 MB that are being given for browsing in applications such as Uber or so. However, when you’re talking about spending the equivalent of half a US dollar, it’s not bad at all for an emergency that requires quick contact without spending a lot of money.

Via: IFT

Author’s note: A 10 pesos recharge can definitely help you out of a tight spot, but for those who are on the road all day, it is best to pay for the monthly data plan, which is not excessively expensive, unless you want a lot of data.