Pumas’ first duel in the First Division was against América on July 1, 1962. The “Millonetas” won 2-0 in what would be the first chapter of the Clásico Capitalino in the League, against which they would become staunch rival of the Pumas. pic.twitter.com/sUeJ6uJAxf

