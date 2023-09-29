America and Cougars They have one of the most intense rivalries in the entire world. Liga MX. These two teams from Mexico City, considered among the four greats of Mexican soccer, are characterized by their determination, the dedication of their fans, their triumphs and their shared history.
This weekend a new edition of the Clásico Capitalino will take place and here we remember some of the most exciting confrontations in the history of this rivalry.
In July 1962, both squads met for the first time. The Águilas were left with the victory after beating Universidad Nacional by a score of 2-0.
This is one of the duels most remembered by the fans of the UNAM team. The Auriazules won by a score of 5-2, with a hat-trick by Alberto García Aspe and goals by Antonio Torres Servín and Marcos Misdrahi.
The Auriazules beat the Águilas with a hat-trick from Jesús Olalde and a goal from Luis González.
These two teams met in the quarterfinals of Clausura 2018. In the first leg, América won against Pumas by a score of 4-1, with a double by Jeremy Menez and a double by Matheus Uribe. In the second leg, the Eagles were 2-1. The overall score was 6-2.
América and Pumas competed for the Champion of Champions title in 2005. In the first leg, the teams tied without goals at CU. In the second leg, at the Azteca, the azulcrema team won with a double from Kléber Boas. The duel ended 2-1 in favor of those from Coapa.
After tying one goal in the first leg semifinal of the Apertura 2018, América showed no mercy at the Azteca Stadium and beat Pumas 6-1. Renato Ibarra, Bruno Valdez, Roger Martínez, Guido Rodríguez, Diego Lainez and Emanuel Aguilera scored. This defeat still hurts the feline fans.
This is one of the sweetest wins in the history of this rivalry. Universidad Nacional eliminated the hated rival with an aggregate score of 4-3. In the first leg, at the Azteca Stadium, the cats won by a score of 3-0. In the second leg, the Eagles won 3-1, but it was not enough for them to reach the grand final.
They say the third time is the charm. Pumas lost two finals against América, but in the 90-91 season they managed to shake off the azulcrema superiority. In the first leg, Pumas lost by a score of 2-3 and in the second leg they won 1-0. National University was crowned by a visitor’s goal.
Both teams faced each other in the final. In the first leg, Pumas won by a score of 1-0. In the return leg, América was crowned with a double from Gonzalo Farfán and goals from Antonio Carlos Santos and Adrián Camacho. The overall score was 4-2 in favor of the azulcremas.
This was the first league final between América and Pumas. Three games were played to define the champion. In the first leg, at the Azteca, the duel ended tied at one goal. In the return leg at Ciudad Universitaria, the match was 0-0. In the tiebreaker duel, in Corregidora, the Águilas won with a double from Daniel Brailovsky and Carlos Hermosillo.
#matches #history #América #Pumas