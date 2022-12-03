Mexico.- The console Nintendo 64 It was launched in the year 1996; however, several games are considered cult, so we leave you a top 10 games that you should play

The Nintendo 64 It was the first console that made the jump from 2D to 3D, from that moment the games took a new path being three dimensions.

It was at that time that games of Mario, Pokemon and Zelda they were explosively successful, many of us in our childhood would get together with our friends to play multiplayer games after elementary school or we would have pizza night to play several games of Smash or Mario Kart.

we leave you a top 10 of the best sets Nintendo 64 to remember the past.

Pokémon Snap: This Pokémon game is different from the others, since we will not have to fight with other Pokémon, we will have to “capture” them using our camera and take a picture of them. Paper Mario: The Mario role-playing game was very popular in its time. F-Zero-X: An extreme racing game using Captain Falco where we will use high-tech vehicles. Super Smash Bros: Nintendo brought together various characters from the franchise to make them fight each other. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time: Without a doubt Zelda: Ocarina of Time is one of the first games that comes to mind, we can use Link to live great adventures. The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask: The direct sequel to Ocarina of Time gets a little darker and this time we have to save a town from Skull Kid. Donkey Kong 64: Considered one of the best 3D platform games. Super Mario 64: A vital Nintendo 64 game that is almost required to play. Golden Eye 007: A fun shooter game that you can play with your friends. Mario Kart 64: A multiplayer 3D racing game, where players have to compete against each other.