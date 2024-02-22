Another edition of the Young Classic is coming between Club América and the Cruz Azul Football Club, they will face each other next weekend at the Azteca Stadium on the corresponding Matchday 8 of the Clausura 2024 Tournament.
For this reason we remember 10 of the best footballers who have worn both shirts throughout their career.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The Uruguayan striker arrived in Mexico to play with Santos Laguna, after his great performance he was signed by Cruz Azul, later he went to Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr and returned to Mexico to play for America. The scorer has stood out in all the clubs that he has played in the Mexican championship and if that were not enough, he has been Liga MX champion in all of them.
The historic Mexican forward debuted and was a multiple champion with the Águilas, but despite that, he identified more with the Machine and was the figure of the penultimate championship and emblematic title of 1997.
Many do not remember the passage of 'Chaco' by the Ave, but was part of the azulcrema team after having passed through VeracruzThere he played 34 games and scored five goals, however, later he was part of Tuzos y la Maquina where he marked an era.
The Paraguayan central defender was part of the azulcrema team between 2014 and 2017, in that period he won a Liga MX and two Concachampions, a year later he returned to the capital, but to play with the celestial team between 2018 and 2022, there he was able to win a Liga MX, Copa MX, Supercopa MX and Campeón de Campeones.
The left back played for Ave for two years between 2012 and 2014, in that period he was part of the 2013 Clausura championship. Years later, between 2016 and 2022 he was part of the Machine where he played 211 games and won four titles: Liga MX, Copa MX, Supercopa MX and Champion of Champions.
He 'Mace'He concluded his time in European football at the beginning of 2013 and returned to Mexico to play with America, where he remained for a year and a half and was part of the Clausura 2013 championship. Later, prior to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, he was transferred to the Machine where he was until 2017.
The popular 'Shaggy'He was a youth player for América, he was in the first team between 2009 and 2012 in one of the worst stages of the club, years later at the end of his career he arrived at the Machine between 2020 and 2023 where he was part of the Liga MX championships, Champion of Champions and League Super Cup.
He 'Globetrotter' par excellence he had up to eight stages in Mexico defending up to seven different teams, with the Machine he was between 2002 and 2003 where he played 52 games and scored 46 goals. With the Eagles in 2003 he only played 16 games and scored three goals.
The naturalized Mexican Argentine forward was in two stages with the Águilas, in total he played 94 games and scored 29 goals, in addition, he contributed 10 assists. With the Machine he only spent one season where he played 35 games where he scored 12 goals.
He 'Bullfighter'He was a youth player for the Machine, he only played 21 games and scored one goal. From there he began his globetrotting period and between 2000 and 2002 he was part of the Águilas in 54 games and scored 10 goals.
Join the azulcrema community!
Are you passionate about Club América? Do you want to be aware of all the news, rumors, signings, goals and plays of the biggest team in Mexico?
Then join our Telegram channel here.
#footballers #worn #América #Cruz #Azul #shirt #Jonathan #Rodríguez #Aguilar
Leave a Reply