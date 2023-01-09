A section of the Montcada shanty town, between the Besòs riverbed (on the left) and the La Roca road (right) that meanders through the Sierra de Marina, this week. Gianluca Battista

A year ago a couple died in a fire, while trying to get warm, in the shack they had just brand new in the town of Montcada i Reixac located between the Besòs river and the road to La Roca. Many in the town already call it the favela: the shacks stretch for more than a kilometer and in a flood zone. The event placed on the public agenda an enclave in no man’s land, on the outskirts of a peripheral municipality of greater Barcelona. Neighborhood and environmental organizations in the area have been warning about a phenomenon for almost a decade that the Generalitat itself now admits that it will not be “easy or fast” to solve. In the area there are 400 plots with orchards (fewer and fewer), shacks and economic activities without a license, such as scrapyards or workshops. The enclave has not expanded in the last year but it is more difficult to access: some of the streets that cross it have been closed with chains and the perimeter fences built with plates or plastic have grown in height.

After the fire a year ago, the mayoress of Montcada, Laura Campos (En Comú Podem), asked, for the umpteenth time, for help to manage an enclave that she defined as a “pressure cooker”. Just as they have done, when the most intense poverty that Barcelona expels has exploded in their faces, all the mayors on the banks of the final stretch of the Besòs river, which concentrates and breaks vulnerability records. This nucleus of shacks is not the only one in Montcada, but it is the largest. This time the administrations rolled up their sleeves before the clamor of the mayoress and created the Technical Commission for the Management of Barracks in the bed of the Besòs river. It is coordinated and chaired by the Government’s delegation in Barcelona and is made up of different departments of the Generalitat, the Besòs Consortium, Montcada City Council, the Provincial Council and the Barcelona Metropolitan Area.

Last May, the commission commissioned a diagnosis of the town that would be the starting point for dismantling it and giving its inhabitants an alternative. It won’t be ready until February or March. The Government delegate, Joan Borràs (also mayor of El Papiol, from ERC), recalls that there are five studies: on the social situation, the environment (there is a lagoon of great ecological value), a risk analysis, on citizen security and a legal report (the land has several owners). “With the result, we will create three working groups to see how we face the problem, but the situation is very complex and multifaceted, it will not be easy or fast”, he admits.

Borràs advances that the preliminary results suggest that 100 people survive in the area, double what was said a year ago. Without water and without light. Or with water collected from a lagoon or deposits and the light punctured or from generators. And he confirms that there are minors in the town. “Because of its size, it is like a town, there are varied situations: very vulnerable, people who live there and have jobs abroad, children in school, economic activities [al margen de la ley], orchards with weekend use…”, specifies and defends that the situation is “definitive”. Because experience shows that if there are no housing alternatives when shacks are dismantled, its inhabitants look for other free spaces. “It is an important country issue, we have to think that 12 kilometers downstream there will be the audiovisual hub of Catalonia Media City”, in the Three Chimneys.

Shacks next to the Besòs river, in Montcada i Reixac, this week. Gianluca Battista

The mayoress of Montcada assures, hopefully, that the commission “is working very well”, but she also knows that “the problem is very complex and requires addressing the social aspect, which is the priority, but also that of security, waste management or environmental”. Campos points out the “hermetism” of the enclave, where there are “people who live permanently, some registered in Montcada and users of social services, but others not.” “It costs a lot to access the plots and the families,” she warns. The Besòs Consortium quantified at three million euros what it would cost to manage only the waste from the settlement.

Sergi Argelès, an activist with local entities such as the Territory and Environment Observatory or La Màquia, recalls that for a decade they have been “reporting the environmental problems” that the shacks and economic activities generate in an environment of great natural value such as Pla del Besòs. “When problems are not addressed, they grow, become entrenched, and worsen until they cause situations of enormous vulnerability and require an enormous amount of resources that could have been stopped.”

The veteran president of the Can Sant Joan neighborhood association and representative of Montcada in the Baix Besòs Neighborhood Coordinator, José Luis Conejero, recalls that last Christmas Eve there was another fire, with no victims. He usually warns of the enormous damage that a fire could cause in the enclave. “It is good that they have started to study the situation, but they take so long that it could happen that when they finish a misfortune has occurred. If the performances are not fast, reality will pass us by, no one who is there is for fun”. Antonio Alcántara, also from the neighborhood association, often insists on the idea that “such a high vulnerability index, so concentrated and of such long duration, is poverty and is an injustice.” “The indicators are brutal and a global policy with a long view is necessary”, he considers.

The general director of Social Services of the Generalitat, Mariona Homs, also points out that “the problem is complex and must be addressed transversally” and maintains that her area “is committed to the fight against homelessness and substandard housing”. “We will support the City Council and we will translate this will into concrete actions to provide solutions for these people”, she assures. The last official census on people living in substandard housing in Catalonia dates from 2016.

In December, the neighborhood coordinator and the mayors of Baix Besòs (Barcelona, ​​Montcada, Sant Adrià, Santa Coloma and Badalona) signed a roadmap with commitments to improve the environment, urban planning, housing and infrastructure policies, the productive fabric , and reduction of social vulnerability. It is progress, but again without budgets or calendars for an agenda, the Besòs, whose folder is never the first in the pile.

