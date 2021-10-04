Many Olympique de Marseille supporters want the Orange Vélodrome to become the Bernard Tapie Vélodrome. But it seems almost impossible for OM.

Since Sunday morning, and the announcement of the death of Bernard Tapie, tributes have multiplied in Marseille and in particular in front of the Vélodrome where the Marseille club has installed a photo of the former president of OM. The South Winners even deployed a banner “Bernard Tapie Vélodrome” to show that they were in favor of the idea of ​​associating the name of the Boss with the emblematic stadium of the Marseille city. For the moment, on the side of the city of Marseille, owner of the stadium, we do not really seem to be decided to change the identity of the legendary enclosure as entrusted to the deputy mayor in charge of sports. ” So that is reflected, but yes of course that Bernard Tapie will have a street, a stadium, a tribune or a square in his name in Marseille. », Confided in Provence, Sébastien Jibrayel.

Impossible to rename the Vélodrome, there is a contract

On the side of Olympique de Marseille, Jacques Cardoze, OM’s new communications director, also believes that it is almost impossible to make this name change. ” The Orange Vélodrome is called the Orange Vélodrome, because there is a contract that binds us with the operator, that is a reality. Then I think it’s a question that belongs to all Marseillais, to all elected officials, and which also belongs to the club and obviously to the leaders of groups of supporters. It is a discussion that all these actors must have. It can’t be somebody deciding something in a corner. Indeed, I have also read here and there that some also wanted to pay tribute to Michel Hidalgo in the same way or even to Pape Diouf “, Remarked the head of the communication of the Marseille club, who does not consider feasible this XXL tribute to Bernard Tapie.