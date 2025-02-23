Real Madrid continues with its harassment and demolition against the arbitration collective and the management of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and this Sunday has tried that all fans present at Santiago Bernabéu to see Real Madrid – Girona complained to unison against the arbitration estate with the song “Corruption in the Federation”. However, the strategy did not go as the club expected, since the slogan was not seconded by the rest of the fans, which turned its back on the proposal and remained silent.

In Real Madrid they are still convinced that they are receiving unfair treatment from the arbitration estate and that this prevents them from achieving the desired objectives. In the letter sent to the Federation a few weeks ago it made clear its frontal position against the entire status quo of the Federation. Without going any further, last Monday José Ángel Sánchez, general director of the Madrid entity, and José Luis del Valle, general secretary of the Board, went to the headquarters of the CTA to listen to the audios of the VAR of the controversial play in which Carlos Romero could be expelled by an entry about Mbappé.

The meeting with the CTA did not work for Madrid to stop harassing the arbitration estate

The meeting was useful, although Medina Cantalejo said the meeting had been cordial. A aggressive messages against the referees continue from Real Madrid. For example against the one designated for Real Madrid-Girona, Cuadra Fernández. Some of the messages of the video made to press a block were these: “Cuadra Fernández, referee for the Madrid-Guterona party. In the only game that has been pited this year in Madrid, against Villarreal, after a clear lack of Kiko Femenía to Vinicius, he put his hand in his pocket but did not show him the second yellow … ”.

In the video they mention what happened with Cuadra Fernández last season. “The only two defeats of Madrid last year were with him Balearic collegiate. In the Metropolitan I was in the VAR. He did not warn to review a beautiful lack of that ended in Atlético goal (…) ”. “He was also the arbitrator of the round of 16 of Cup. Giménez knocked Bellingham in the area and did not point a penalty. In the extension, De Paul was late and stepped on Carvajal. He did not whistle yellow and would have been the second and expulsion (…) ”.





In short, Real Madrid continues with its aggressive crusade against the referees although, on this occasion, its fans have not wanted to follow the line marked from the Bernabéu box.