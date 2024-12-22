“Navas, Navas, Navas!” the Bernabeu shouted this Sunday, blessed under its magnificent state-of-the-art heating system, minutes before Jesús Navas (39), an institution of Spanish football, took the field.

Stand the respectable, madridistas and sevillistas, this time the color doesn’t matter, the club doesn’t matter, only the footballer matters.

25 minutes from the end, Navas, Sevilla’s eternal winger (21 seasons in the elite, with two episodes at Sevilla and a four-year interval at Manchester City), emerged, replacing Idumbo, and a range of memories spurred the lover on. of football.

While Navas played his last minutes as a professional footballer (he still scored a delightful pass to Juanlu; if it had been a goal it would have been the 182nd assist in his career), the stadium and the observer relived the early years of European Sevilla: four titles of UEFA endorse Jesús Navas, and also two Euro Cups and the 2010 World Cup with Spain, feats that have united in time the era of Luis Aragonés and Vicente del Bosque to the present of Luis de the Source.





Pedro Ruiz