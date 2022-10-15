Madrid (Union)

Every match in the Clasico is very important, but Sunday’s match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be very important, because it will be the 100th time that these two teams meet in an official match at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The first-ever Clasico was played in this historic stadium one year after the stadium opened, on September 19, 1948. Barcelona won 2-1 on that day, just as the Catalan club won the last match between these two teams at the Bernabéu, when Xavi’s team crushed the men of Carlo Ancelotti 4-0 last March.

In general, Real Madrid has won 50 of the 99 matches that have taken place between these two clubs so far in the Chamartín region of the Spanish capital. There were also 22 draws and 27 victories for the Catalan club.

The Bernabéu is the stadium that hosted the most this match, but there are many others. King Fahd International Stadium, where they met in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, was the 13th stadium that hosts an official match for the Clasico. The first El Clasico in the Coronation Cup was held in 1902, at the Hippodrome de la Castellana in Madrid, a venue commonly used for horse racing at the time, and was the only official Clasico held there, while the other 248 matches were distributed among the Santiago Bernabeu stadiums. 99 Camp Nou 89 Les Cortes 30 Chamartín 17 Mestalla 3 O’Donnell 3 Metropolitano 2 Velodromo Parque de Deportes 1 Vicente Calderon 1 No Romareda (1), Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium (1) and King Fahd International Stadium (1).

Logically, the four most popular stadiums for El Clásico matches were the home stadiums of the two clubs throughout the years of their existence. , before moving to Camp Nou.

Other stadiums on the list contained a few El Clásicos, as O’Donnell’s was Real Madrid’s stadium before Chamartín, and hosted some early matches, while Atlético de Madrid’s old Metropolitano stadium hosted two El Clásicos in the 1946-47 and 1947-48 seasons, when it was The Bernabéu is being built, there have been several El Clásicos played at neutral venues for the Copa del Rey finals, the Mestalla in Valencia hosted three, the Vicente Calderon in Madrid one, and La Romareda in Zaragoza another.

Other venues for friendly matches and exhibition matches have been used over the years as well, with several matches being played at the Camp de la Industria in 1910, before the formation of La Liga, exhibition matches were the most common.

The city of Cadiz in southern Spain hosted a pre-season tournament at the Ramon de Carranza stadium every summer, and Barcelona and Real Madrid played there in 1959 and 1968.

In 1982, the two teams met in the Venezuelan Cup at Fred Richa Stadium in Barquisimeto, and then, recently, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami hosted a friendly Clasico match, which Barcelona won 3-2 in July 2017, before hosting the Allegiant Stadium In Las Vegas, a friendly match between them in July 2017, in which Barca won 1-0.