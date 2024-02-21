Berlusconi, farewell to Silvio's last home in Rome. It had become the headquarters of Forza Italia

The heirs of Berlusconi they decided, in sale also the last house where their dad lived: Villa Grande in RomeFranco's former home Zeffirelli entirely renovated by Silvio. In the catalog of numerous properties from liquidate of the Berlusconi family's assets now – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – is also added the last good retreat of the former prime minister. No longer alone Villa Certosa in Sardinia, or villa Due Palme in Lampedusa. Offers (from those who can afford it) are also welcome for Villa Grande or Villa Zeffirelli. A luxurious residence located in a dead-end street on the Appia Antica. He had become the party headquarterswith the former prime minister having repeatedly called the leaders of the centre-right at key moments in national politics.

He did it in December 2021 when he had a lunch prepared for the Italian faithful Antonio Tajani and Licia Ronzulli and allies Matteo SalviniGeorgie MelonsIgnatius The RussianJohn Toti and Maurizio Wolves. We were discussing the future President of the Republic: in a month there would be an election for the Quirinale, Berlusconi's great dream. The ownership of this property – continues Il Fatto – is in the belly of Immobiliare Idra Spa, a company 100 percent controlled by Dolcedrago which belonged to Silvio Berlusconi (99.5 percent) and the remainder divided between his children Marina and Pier Silvio. Immobiliare Idra – which deals with the construction, purchase, management and sale of properties – closed its balance sheet at a loss in 2022. Maintaining these megavillas is a lot expensiveso you have to sell. Villa Grande has not yet been entrusted to an agency but multiple sources confirm to the fact that the family is willing to listen to possible offers.