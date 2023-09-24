Dhe family of the late media entrepreneur Silvio Berlusconi has restructured its almost 30 percent stake in the German television group ProSiebenSat.1. “We have now secured a direct stake in ProSiebenSat.1 of 28.9 percent, which corresponds to voting rights of 29.7 percent,” said the Germany boss of the Berlusconi holding Media for Europe (MFE), Katharina Behrends , the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”.

In June the direct share was 26.58 percent. Including financial instruments, MFE already had a total of around 29 percent.

Behrends said MFE has no current plans to increase the stake. The ProSiebenSat.1 supervisory board confirmed that they are a long-term strategic investor. She criticized the previous strategy. “So far, ProSiebenSat.1 has been a conglomerate of different business areas that don’t really fit together.” The right thing to do is to concentrate on the core area of ​​entertainment. “By concentrating on building a streaming platform, the priorities are set correctly.”