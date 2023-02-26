The film material portrays a care center for patients with mental illnesses located in Paris. In this 73rd edition of the Berlin Film Festival, the jury was chaired by the American actress Kristen Stewart.

A popular saying goes that “only the crazy and children tell the truth. That is why the former are locked up and the latter are educated”. Apparently, a similar premise was the incentive for French filmmaker Nicolas Philibert to shoot ‘Sur l’Adamant’.

“That the documentary can be considered cinema in its own right moves me deeply”, declared Philibert upon accepting the Golden Bear that awarded his work as the best at the Berlin Film Festival.

The director also said he was excited that the jury decided to reward a documentary instead of a work of fiction.

The work to achieve ‘Sur l’Adamant’ speaks to the dedication and mettle of its director.

Filming took three years. It was filmed on a ship docked on the Seine River, which doubles as a hospital for adults with mental illnesses. There, everyone on board expressed what they wanted, but the fundamental objective of the material was not to show what those who inhabited it thought, it went one step further.

Despite the fact that this medical center is still standing thanks to state funds, the material is a call for attention to achieve more investment from the State in public health.

Nicolas Philibert also wanted to break some of the stigmas that persist about those who suffer from mental disorders. “Patients in psychiatry are always stigmatized (…) and they are always considered through the prism of violence and I wanted to reverse the cliché and show how human they are.”

“I hope this helps to raise awareness in society,” he concluded.

Other ‘Berlinale’ awards

The Silver Bear for the best protagonist went to the young Spanish Sofía Otero, only nine years old, who participated in the film ‘20,000 species of bees’.

The film’s story takes viewers around the life trajectory of a girl who does not identify with her name or sex.

Another supporting performance award was given to German Thea Ehre, who played a transsexual recently released from prison in the play ‘Bis ans Ende der Nacht’ (‘Till the End of the Night’).

Among other laurels awarded in this 73rd edition of the festival, was the Grand Jury Prize for another local film, ‘Roter Himmel’, by Christian Petzold.

French filmmaker Philippe Garrel was awarded as best director with his proposal ‘Le Grand Chariot’.

In addition to Stewart, the jury was made up of names like Francine Maisler, casting director for films like ‘Spiderman 3’, and Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani. It was also composed of the Romanian director, Radu Jude, the Chinese director, Johnnie To, the German director Valeska Grisebach.

With EFE and Reuters