Year 1 after alcarràs at the Berlinale. For the Spanish industry, which travels and actively participates in the European Film Market, under the umbrella of the film festival, and which always has a large representation, this edition of the German event cannot be seen in any other way. It’s been a year since that Golden Bear, but it’s also been a year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. The 73rd edition of the Berlinale is dedicated to supporting the cause: in addition to screening three feature films and a Ukrainian short in various sections, this Friday’s red carpet will become an act of solidarity with the invaded country, and this Thursday, in At the inauguration, a video message from the President of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelenski, “a hero of our times”, as actress Anne Hathaway defined him hours before, was projected. The Berlinale, an event that is very porous to the political and social aspects, has opted on this occasion for militancy rather than for cinema.

More information

Zelenski, an exactor turned politician and now the highest leader of the nation invaded in the war that is taking place in Europe, has sent videos to the main ceremonies and film institutions. The Berlinale will also screen on Saturday Super power, the documentary that Sean Penn was shooting in kyiv at the end of February 2022 when Russia began its attack. Penn himself was the one who presented Zelenski’s message at the gala, in which the president explained: “Culture chooses sides when it decides to speak against the devil.” And in homage to the town, Zelenski referred to The sky over Berlin in which “a divided city was shown, although united by the angels that flew freely over the wall […]. Cinema can’t change the world, but it can inspire people to change it.”

Hathaway, one of the protagonists of the film with which the festival opened this Thursday, She came to me a weak romantic comedy by Rebecca Miller, in the previous press conference he explained: “I want to express my gratitude to the festival for including a hero of our times and for giving us the opportunity to amplify the message of Ukraine, it is the almost universal desire to peace”. Rebecca Miller further extended the interpreter’s message: “I think it’s truly amazing how the world has aligned itself in favor of Ukraine. I see my film as a kind of goodwill ambassador from the US to other countries, because sometimes making movies is an act of patriotism, since you show different facets of your land, something that is important to me because of the status of the US USA in the world”. Curious reflection for Rebecca Miller, daughter of one of the greats of the American theater, Arthur Miller, and for whom it has been difficult for her to move forward with her career; Since 1995 she has only directed seven films. In She Came To Me Play with the bizarre in a romantic comedy featuring an opera composer with a creative block, a psychoanalyst with a desire to be a nun, a love-addicted tugboat captain, a Polish cleaning woman and two feverishly in love teenagers. The bet does not work out, judging by the reactions of the press.

Rebecca Miller, yesterday morning at the Berlinale. STEFANIE LOOS (AFP)

According to Miller, any possible relationship of his comedy with Zelenski, that is, his projection after the presidential message, can only be experienced as “a great honor, because it is obvious: at this moment he is a hero.” And he stressed: “One of the ways that maybe we can make the world a more peaceful place is by making art speak across nations.” The co-directors of the Berlinale, Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian, had already explained it previously in a statement: “Our solidarity and sympathy are with the victims […]the millions who left Ukraine and the artists who stayed behind to defend the country and continue to film the war.”

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, appears via live video conference at the opening ceremony of the Berlinale. In the center, with his back turned, Sean Penn. CLEMENS BILAN (EFE)

Another country worries the Berlinale: in its institutional declarations and when it comes to forming the juries and sections, it has always supported Iranian cinema. When they have been able—and they have managed to smuggle out the films—films by filmmakers persecuted by the government of their country have been screened. Furthermore, the last two directors released by the regime, Jafar Panahi and Mohammad Rasoulof, won the Golden Bear in 2015 and 2020, respectively. In this edition, the organization has covered that front with several round tables in the industrial area with Iranian projects, nine titles screened in different sections, an act of solidarity with their creators on the red carpet on Saturday at noon and the presence in the jury of actress Golshifté Farahani, who fled to France in 2010. Since 2012, she has been banned from entering her country.

The Berlinale jury: from left Radu Jude, Valeska Grisebach, Carla Simón, Kristen Stewart, Golshifteh Farahani, Johnnie To and Francine Maisler. CLEMENS BILAN (EFE)

Yesterday, at the jury’s press conference, he assured: “Iran is a dictatorship, and that is not just something philosophical or theoretical. People lack oxygen, air to breathe in Iran.” Farahani was able to get out, shoot so much in Europe (The stone of patience, Altamira either Family matters) like in the usa (Paterson, Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar). “Existence is threatened, especially if you are an artist who lives in Iran,” he assured before emphasizing that he is in Berlin, “the city that symbolizes freedom due to the demolition of the wall, a place where you work because art flourishes and culture”. And culture is celebrated even if “one feels that the world is collapsing in many places, not just in Iran,” insisted Farahani.

All this flow of declarations and manifestos have left the cinema a bit aside. To that art that the juries defended in their morning presentation: along with Farahadi were the Hong Kong filmmaker Johnnie To, the German director and writer Valeska Grisebach, the casting director —one of the most powerful in the Hollywood industry— Francine Maisler, and the last two winners of the Berlinale: the Romanian Radu Jude and Carla Simón; all under the command of actress Kristen Stewart, at 32 years old the youngest president of the official jury that has ever been in this contest. It was up to Stewart to defend that cinema is still alive (“We have never stopped telling each other stories”) and Simón to talk about emotions on the screen: “Films make us feel, reflect and think, and they grow as humanity. Watching movies and making movies makes us free in a way.” And Jude put the discord in verbal satire of him, in the style of what he did on screen with his Golden Bear. An unlucky dust or crazy dust: “There is a great truth that the film industry is a mixture of money and stupidity. Sometimes it’s nice to see movies made with little money and less stupidity. Sorry to spoil the party.” At least Jude and his fellow deliberators are eager for talent and surprise.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe

babelia The literary novelties analyzed by our best critics in our weekly bulletin RECEIVE IT