A turning point in the case of the footballer Denis Bergamini, who died in November 1989 on the Ionian State Road 106, in circumstances that have never been fully clarified. The judge of Castrovillari has indicted the ex-girlfriend Isabella Internò, on charges of complicity in voluntary murder. The trial for the woman, who has always declared herself innocent, will open on 25 October next. According to the indictment, she acted with premeditation and killed in revenge after she was left.

“The judge accepted all our arguments, we did it. It took great determination”, the lawyer of the Bergamini family, lawyer Fabio Anselmo, told Sky Sport.