Net profit on the rise for the Beretta family: from 14.4 to 17.7 million in 2023

The Beretta family, owners of the eponymous company in Gardone Val Trompia, specialized in the production of weapons, confirmed the 2023 ordinary balance sheet of the Upifra holding company, located in Luxembourg, which recorded a sharp increase in profits, from 14.4 to 17.7 million euros, while the dividend remained stable at 3.5 million euros.

As reported by Milano Finanza, Upifra’s profit and loss account also benefited from the coupon of 16.1 million euros received from the subsidiary Beretta Holding, which closed last year with an ordinary profit of 59 million euros. Upifra, an acronym for the initials of Ugo Gussalli Beretta and his sons Pietro and Franco, has assets of 369.7 million euros, divided between liquidity of 13 million and shareholdings valued at 246.1 million euros.

Upifra’s capital, equal to 14.7 million euros, is divided into 28,478 shares held by the vehicles Jenker Paterfamilias and by the natural persons Ugo Gussalli Beretta and Monique Poncelet. Beretta Holding, parent company of the well-known Italian light portable weapons group, closed 2022 with a consolidated turnover of 1.4 billion eurosup from 958 million euros in 2021, and an EBITDA of 286.5 million euros.