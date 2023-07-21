Elhousine Elazzaoui, winner of the Dolomyths Run last Saturday – his first win in the Golden Trail Series – was running 20 kilometers a day at the age of ten to go to school. A colleague carried his backpack on a bicycle, a luxury in Zagora, one of the deserts that make up the Sahara, more than six hours by car from Marrakech. The childhood without mobile or television of a nomad proud to be a Berber, of the camels with which his brother earns a living. And a life fighting for visas, like the one who fought against all odds to compete in Switzerland in 2017 in his first mountain race. He was second and began to travel, a collection of cultures that makes him value his own. “I have discovered a lot of the world and nowhere have I had the hospitality that we give in my family. If you come to my house, you are the king. I don’t give you comforts, but I give you my heart.

At the start of the Dolomyths Run – a demanding race of 22 kilometers and 1,800 meters of positive elevation gain in the Golden Trail Series – Manuel Merillas told him: “Today you are going to win”. The Moroccan responded jokingly: “Merillas, you are an animal!” In May they shared one of the closest duels of the Zegama-Aizkorri, which the Spaniard settled in one of the last muddy areas before reaching the town, where the speed of the Moroccan, fourth in 2022, had all the ballots to prevail. “It was difficult to follow that animal, he went to Zegama with his heart, I have great respect for him. Maybe one day I can win it.”

Elhousine Elazzaoui during the Dolomyths Run. The Adventure Bakery

One of the first messages the 31-year-old Elazzaoui received after winning the Dolomyths Run was from Kilian Jornet, the father of the shoes in which he went down faster than ever. “He has made trail-running develop a lot. Today we have great events like the World Cups, the Golden Series or the UTMB thanks to him and other athletes”. He talks about the ambition to compete against the best, which is why he declines the invitation to the Marathon Des Sables, one of the jewels of the desert. “I need to race against world champions with Stian [Angermund]”.

The Norwegian was his partner in the dolomite abyss, a one-on-one that ended on the descent. “If he didn’t attack, I would because there were a lot of strong riders on the descent. It was now or never.” He speaks of a mental triumph. “I was very confident, it was my last chance.” Because the Sierre-Zinal, in August, has specialists in less technical terrain – and the presence of Kilian Jornet and the local Remi Bonet – and his struggle with visas will prevent him from going to the US for the last two tests before the grand final. The US government doesn’t allow him to enter the country until two days before Pikes Peak, and he’s had enough of headlong travel.

Elhousine Elazzaoui after winning the Dolomyths Run. The Adventure Bakery

If Elazzaoui does not win the Golden general, it will be due to his abandonment in the Marathon du Mont Blanc. “I had prepared well, I had full confidence and I was wearing number 2.” But the trip was a hell of two days to Chamonix. Plane from Morocco to Switzerland, bus, train, mechanical problems in the car and night on the road until the replacement arrived. That stress and the pressure of having his Berber friends travel to cheer him up. But he redeemed himself in Italy. “I said to myself, ‘Elhousine, that’s life, you don’t have any problems, your health is fine. You can never give up.” After that zero, he needs one more test if he wants to qualify for the final in the Golfo dell’Isola; With the US out of the equation, he is looking for a way to go to Sierre-Zinal.

These awards allow someone like him to earn a living, who helps in the family business in November and December and shows his land to tourists. “I don’t want money for a big house, just to live.” He went to school for three years, until one day they wanted to give him a vaccine and he ran away – literally – never to return. His father invited him to stay on his land: “Where are you going to go to a big city without having studied?” Taking up running was never in his plans, not even when a European tourist gave him his first running shoes. running. With some asphalt he achieved that second place in that trail in Switzerland that changed his life. Despite the obstacles at the borders. “These problems give me a lot of strength.”

