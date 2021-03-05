Never before was the presence of Benzema at Madrid. His absence in the last games presented the white forward as an empty wasteland, meager in goal and few chances. Even in comfortable matches, like those of Valladolid Y Atalanta, when the rival grants you the ball and the dominance, the emptiness of Karim he leaves the game without a bite and the team is too dizzy, as if none of his teammates knew which way the goal is.

Without being a super finisher, although he has improved a lot in that regard, the French striker clarifies the ideas of the rest with his movements, his unchecks and his supports. His quality and instinct when it comes to associating make it easy to connect with midfielders, who if they don’t find him end up moving the windshield wipers without knowing where to get to the rival area with real danger. Without Benzema, the main resource of attack of this Madrid is the set ball, with Casemiro Y Varane aimed the first to the saving task. Madrid is obliged to go for the derby this Sunday and will not do it with a flat team. He needs an edge, he needs Karim.