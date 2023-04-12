In 2003, Bentley entered the 24 Hours of Le Mans with two teams in the LMGTP class. Competition, there was none. Only two Bentley teams competed in this prototype class. Anyway, nothing or no one could keep up with the Bentley Speed ​​8’s and the British brand took home a 1-2. Now, twenty years later, Bentley is celebrating this victory with the Continental Le Mans Collection.

The collection consists of 48 special examples of the Continental GT and GTC. All special Contis get the last 6.0-liter W12 engine that the brand will build. This engine produces 659 hp and 900 Nm. This enables a top speed of 335 kilometers and a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds.

Lots of Le Mans in the design

Bentley enlisted the help of Mulliner for the special interior and exterior. The 2003 Le Mans winner has been given a thorough look for the appearance. That’s why it gets the standard color ‘Verdant Green’, the racing stripe in the center from front to back and the ‘7’ in the grille. There are also some carbon fiber parts and the Continental has 22-inch wheels.

On the inside it is luxurious as usual, but with some nods to the Le Mans racer. The center console has three positions: a touchscreen, double veneer or three analog counters. At those counters, the middle one is a display case. Behind a thin glass plate lies an engine cover of the engine from the Le Mans car. For example, there is a piece of the Bentley Speed ​​8 in every car of the Bentley Continental Le Mans Collection.

You will also come across six wreaths that refer to the years in which Bentley won the prestigious race. Bentley does not want to tell you exactly what you pay for the Bentley Continental GT and GTC from the Le Mans Collection. Just assume that it is a lot and that the 48 pieces have been assigned an owner. A while ago we compared the Conti GT with the Le Mans racer. View the images below.