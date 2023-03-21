Bentley Blower, the return to racing

A return awaited 93 years. A lot has passed since the last competition that featured the Blower, which in 1929 also raced at Le Mans. The first car in Bentley’s Blower Continuation Series, known as Car Zero, will participate in a series of events in 2023: completing its technical validation course and paying homage to its ancestor, the Blower Car Zero will race on circuits in the UK, France and Belgium in four events between April and September. The drivers will be confirmed shortly and will include a mix of licensed motorsports journalists and professional drivers.

Car Zero data

The Blower Continuation Series is the first production production of a pre-war car ever created: it was handcrafted using a combination of laser scanned modern data and original drawings, all derived from Tim Birkin’s 4½-litre supercharged 1929 Team Car #2, the most famous Bentley in the world. The car managed to overcome some initial criticisms, and of course they were made security measures to enable the car to race: rain conditions beacon, rear view mirrors, tow hooks, fire extinguisher and a battery isolator switch. The Car Zero will try to live up to history by also racing for victory at Le Mans (over two races) and will be the first Bentley racing car at the Circuit de la Sarthe since Speed ​​8’s victory in 2003.

The 2023 races

The Blower Car Zero will compete at Donington (April 29-30), Le Mans (June 29-July 3) e Spa (September 28-30). After the Car Zero, another 12 cars from the Blower Continuation Series, eight of which have already been delivered, have been commissioned from Mulliner, the Bentley division that creates one-of-a-kind cars and exclusive customisations. Some will race alongside the Car Zero at Le Mans next summer alongside original Team Bentley cars from the 1920s. To prepare for its racing debut, the Car Zero recently completed a strength test six hours at race pace at Goodwood. Driven by Stuart Morley, the car covered 611 km, reaching an average speed of 133 km/h.