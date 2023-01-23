What are the British laughing at? The question is tricky. We assume that his is a phlegmatic humor, a fertile crossroads between verbal aggression, sarcasm and subtlety. Who laugh at the flashes of exquisite irony of the Ealing comedies, at the solemn awkwardness of Mr. Bean, at the corrosive Dadaism of Monty Python or at the tribal witticism of Nigel Planer and his Young.

Reality, as the theater critic Charles Isherwood points out, is much more prosaic: the man who made the United Kingdom laugh the most (and best) was perhaps Alfred Hawthorne Hill, better known as Benny Hill (1924-1992). Isherwood, an American and Anglophile, admits that he enjoyed the “shameless and bawdy” humor of The Benny Hill Show (The Benny Hill Show), a television artifact born in the mid-fifties and which, against all odds, survived on the grid, hardly being updated, without sweetening its formula incompatible with any hint of political correctness, until 1989.

Isherwood suspects that Benny Hill’s is genuine British working-class humour, the everyday, complicit laugh of a country that is happy to wallow in its little miseries, while Monty Python’s is “aspirational comedy,” Sunday clothes. . For Isherwood, “Hill was a humorous populist who never lost his connection to his roots.” Hence, his product, like almost anything that has real roots, was frankly exportable: up to 140 countries broadcast the series during its three decades of existence.

Advertisement for Hammerton Oatmeal Stout featuring Benny Hill, published in 1955. Picture Post (Getty Images)

The critic praises “its physical, direct and pre-adolescent comedy”, far removed “from the Oxbridge-branded elitism and nods to the European tradition of the theater of the absurd” that elevated Monty Python to the category of cult phenomenon. Who was laughing at Benny Hill’s silly, laughing, incorrect joke? Almost everyone. Even if it’s with one of those guilty laughs that freezes at the corner of the mouth. Starting with Charles Chaplin and Michael Jackson, two of the first illustrious fans who dared to break the spiral of silence and admit that they laughed heartily with Hill.

A thoroughbred of the kestrel humor born in 1924

If Benny Hill were alive, he would have just turned 99. He died in his apartment in Teddington, on the outskirts of London, in April 1992. He died alone, the victim of a coronary thrombosis suffered in front of the television, after a binge on pizza and fish & chips. At 68, she was a television star on furlough after her show was canceled without notice in May 1989.

Benny Hill during a visit to Madrid in 1991, posing with two Telecinco hostesses. Gianni Ferrari (Getty Images)

Months before he died, in the summer of 1991, Hill starred in his last television cameo in Marbella, his swan song, as an exceptional guest on The nights of such and such, the program of that other actor in low hours that was Jesús Gil. Gil was enthusiastic about the British comedian, whom he considered a great irreverent, a formidable hooligan, like himself, but apparently they met and did not hit it off.

At a dinner at an exclusive venue in Puerto Banús attended by Juan Herrera, director of Telecinco, Gil was cordial with his (almost) namesake Hill and gave him a couple of slaps on the cheek. The Englishman didn’t understand Gil’s tacky humor or the liberties he took with his jowls. From that mistake was born the idea of ​​filming a sketch somewhat childish: Gil and Hill taking turns slapping each other on camera.

The Briton, with a summer residence in Marbella since 1969, was supposed to have a fixed section in The nights of such and such, but that was left in borage water after the protocol exchange of slaps. At the end of the summer, Hill returned to London, locked himself in his Teddington flat, suffered a heart attack from which he barely recovered, and gradually began to isolate himself from the world.

Somewhat uneasy about Hill’s sudden disappearance, his agent Dennis Kirkland decided to go to his house on the 22nd. There, surrounded by dirty dishes, magazines and videotapes, he found the body of the comedian, who had been dead for at least 48 hours.

posthumous execution

It was later published that Hill, depressed by his recent health problems and work setbacks, had refused to undergo the coronary bypass surgery that doctors recommended or receive treatment for his kidney failure or morbid obesity. In Kirkland’s words, he “had chosen to spend his last days watching TV and gorging himself on junk food.”

After his death, the British tabloids drew with a certain gloating the caricature of a twilight Benny Hill, a poor eccentric, mean, petty and lonely. According to this posthumous portrait drawn with a somewhat thick brush, Hill had amassed a personal estate in excess of ten million pounds, but he lived as something of a vocational beggar.

Benny Hill, disguised during an episode of the series broadcast in 1977. TV Times (TV Times/Future Publishing via G)

Part of this image was completed in later years gleaning details of fun and quirkythe somewhat malicious biography of the comedian published by Mark Lewisohn in 2003. It claims that the archetypal character he embodied in the comedy, that of a mischievous, unattractive and sexually frustrated middle-aged man, was not far removed from the Real Benny Hill, of which no flirtations with his actresses even came to light.

Lewisohn claims that he had the occasional unrequited “romantic friendship” in his youth and that he made marriage proposals to at least two women. In 1983, in an interview with The Daily Mirror, the comedian acknowledged that he had not had “luck” in his romantic relationships, although he attributed it more to his obsession with work and his lack of interest in the actresses and models around him: “The most interesting girls are the ones who They work in offices, shops and factories. That’s where the beautiful, sensible women are, and that’s where I want to go looking for them.”

holidays at sea

To this depressing portrait, we should oppose the concerns and moments of plenitude of a man who spent his summers soaking his belly and drinking sangria on the Costa del Sol (journalist Lucas Martín describes it as “a giant squirrel, a barge dancing gracefully down the avenue, a beach ball”, and he revels in “the mischievous smile and the thick pincer-shaped hands” when he describes his walks in the heat of heat through Puerto Banús), or who traveled frequently to Marseilles, his favorite city after London, to get away from the world and sketch new gagwhich he wrote down on the napkins of the port cafeterias.

Benny Hill dressed as a sailor and hugging a woman in a bikini around 1970. The comedian’s image with scantily clad women was common in the series. TV Times (TV Times/Future Publishing via G)

Hill conscientiously cultivated his image as an eternal adolescent and we will always remember him chasing half-naked women at full speed with a satyr smile. But apparently he was a courteous, reasonably educated guy, and a focused and sensible businessman, capable of masterfully managing the multinational show business that his program had become for decades. The blow from which he never quite recovered was the sudden withdrawal of his program at the moment when the comedian was most willing to enrich and rejuvenate the old formula. A BBC executive, John Howard Davies, met with him in the spring of 1989 and told him that they were not going to renew his contract because “they saw him tired, fed up with his character and without the energy to try something different.”

He also cited a loss in viewership for the show that was true, but not alarming. The real reason, in the words of Mark Lewisohn, is that the BBC “had had enough of defending Benny Hill from the increasingly frequent accusations of vulgarity and misogyny.”

humor out of context

Years later, in 2007, the American delegation of the BBC decided to deal a posthumous stab at his legacy by ruling out reruns of The Benny Hill Show. In the opinion of the network’s marketing director, Amy Mulcair, the show had become a relic of “older, more retrograde England, and that’s not the England we want to show our viewers”. She in no way affirmed that England does not exist or has not existed. She just said they didn’t want to show it.

Benny Hill during a comedy gag disguised as a teacher, circa 1984. TV Times (TV Times/Future Publishing via G)

The thing is, Benny Hill had the rare privilege of being cancelled before the so-called cancel culture became a substantial part of the contemporary landscape. Nerea Pérez de las Heras, journalist, author of feminism for dummies and half the podcast we will come out betteris encouraged, despite everything, to break a spear in favor of old Benny, with whom he admits to having laughed in his childhood: “Humor depends on the context,” he argues, “and it is true that now everything is overanalyzed, something that It can also be positive, because it leads us to reflections that are enriching and invite us to review ourselves”.

In his opinion, Benny Hill “laughed at the typical riled-up English gentleman in the same way that he did decades later.” Family Guy with the average American heterosexual white gentleman or The Simpson with the concept of nuclear family. To assess his contribution to the world of comedy, Pérez de las Heras specifies that “one must understand irony.” But even without understanding it, its gritty, crude humor “can be seen and enjoyed.” After all, it is not necessary to “distill a moral lesson from all cultural products, what you have to do is worry about the social, political and cultural context in which this type of humor can be normalized”.

Although the best defense that can be made of Benny Hill is perhaps to insist on its surprising validity. The program stopped broadcasting 34 years ago, but it continues to be quoted, remembered and revered. Some of his videos posted on YouTube reach more than eight million views and he is part of the pop heritage of several generations. As proof, what happened in London on July 6.

Benny Hill eats a sandwich during a moment during the filming of the series in 1986. TV Times (TV Times/Future Publishing via G)

That day, a group of protesters celebrated in front of Parliament the resignation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The atmosphere was relaxed and feverish, almost chirigotero. The actor Hugh Grant suggested that the only thing missing from this impromptu festival was for someone to put on the tune of The Benny Hill Showthat mythical Yakety Sax that some of you will be humming right now. Minutes later, the song began to play through the loudspeakers amid the hooting of the audience. No need to explain the joke. They all understood her. Perhaps that is what Charles Isherwood means when he talks about grounded humor.

