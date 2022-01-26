In four performances, from February 5 to 13, the Mexico City Ministry of Culture will present at the Benito Juárez Theater Fandango del inframundo, a multidisciplinary proposal, a piece by the collective La Historia de Todxs that brings together the talent of theater artists, puppets, dance and music, who will evoke the magical thought of son jarocho as a community expression of the peoples of southern Veracruz.

The ensemble La Historia de Todxs is a group that emerged from the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), currently made up of Kaleb Oseguera, Nathalia Fuentes, Julia López Valenzuela, Anna Arismendez, Aglaé Lingow and Ada Selene Hernández, who share with the public the story of the last traditional dancer of a Veracruz community, who, when she dies, everything remains silent and two intrepid girls go into the jungle to recover the sounds of the wind, the trees and the water .

On their journey, little by little, they find the animals and beings that are part of the “Fandango del inframundo”, their return full of experiences and sounds they do to the rhythm of son jarocho, to share with those who forgot the magic of the place at that belong.

This dazzling show of theater, music and dance is the result of four years of field research in southern Veracruz, based on a story by traditional musician Juan Pólito Baxin, who took up the narrative he heard from the mouth of Patricio Hidalgo, a renowned artist who preserves the sound and roots of son jarocho and collects the community experience of this musical genre and what revolves around it.

recall music memories

The information collected consisted of the memory and experiences of peasant musicians, lives that flow at harvest time and in which they sing to the mountains, to the stars and to the birds.

The proposal seeks to stage the community energy of the fandango, the quintessential jarocho festival: “It is a collective experience that reconciles, through music and dance, our domestic life with our wild truth, a crossroads between the animal and the human”, agree those responsible for the montage Nathalia Fuentes and Kaleb Oseguera.

The project starts from thinking of theater as a conviviality, party and ritual that opens a gap between life and death. It is also an invitation to experience the fandango festival as a scenic event, in which the stories of the underworld that inhabit the verses, landscapes and people of southern Veracruz materialize through the language of puppets and masks. the artists point out.

The play premiered in 2017 at the Centro Universitario de Teatro and was presented at the 37th International Children’s and Youth Book Fair (FILIJ), the 8th Huapango de los Santos Inocentes (Acayucan, Veracruz) and the X Fandango Fronterizo in Tijuana, Lower California. The following year he visited the Frida Kahlo Museum in Playa del Carmen and in 2019 he performed at the XIX Fair of Calacas de Alas y Raíces, and at the Meeting of Young Puppeteers in Mexico City.

Fandango del inframundo will be presented on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00 p.m., at the Benito Juárez Theater, located at Villalongín 15, Cuauhtémoc neighborhood. Tickets can be purchased at the theater box office and on the Ticketmaster system.

The capacity remains at 75 percent and for entry, both the staff and the public attend to the sanitary measures: permanent use of face masks, temperature taking and application of antibacterial gel.