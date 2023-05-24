The call Benito Juárez City Hall Real Estate Cartela criminal organization that took place during the management of the former delegate in said demarcation, Christian Von Roerich, managed to take its operations to the State of Mexico.

According to the investigations into the case carried out by the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office, the operations of the criminal organization reached Edomex thanks to Sofía Sorayasister of Christian Von Roerich, who is accused of committing the crime of criminal association.

According to the reports, Sofía Soraya ”N” possibly acquired a plot of land in a rural residential subdivision located on the highway to San Francisco de los Ranchos, in the municipality of Valle de Bravoin the State of Mexico.

This property is considered is directly related to the facts that are being investigated by the corruption network in the real estate sectorand possibly the product of the crime of illicit enrichment in a gang.

The investigations have made it possible to establish that Soraya “N”, possibly acquired the lot through bank deposits and checks“We will continue to report the details generated in relation to this investigation,” said the spokesman for the capital’s Prosecutor’s Office, Ulises Lara.

Likewise, he explained that the CDMX Prosecutor’s Office will continue with the corresponding inquiries, in order to determine the responsibility of the accused and to carry out the trial of imputation of crimes.

So far, it has been established that Sofía Soraya Von Roehrich was in charge of triangulating the operations of the Real Estate Cartelas well as the person in charge of resource management.

Ulises Lara pointed out that in the network of corruption in the real estate sector called “Benito Juárez Real Estate Cartel”, a scheme ofand money laundering with shell companiesthis scheme was headed by Sofía Soraya “N”.

It should be remembered that Sofía Soraya “N” was located and apprehended in the town of Juriquilla, in the state of Querétaro; She said person served as the legal representative of companies, which are probably linked to Nicias René “N”, former director of Works of the Benito Juárez mayor’s office, who is also being investigated for illicit enrichment.