On tribute to Benito foldeda morning of nostalgic dyes that included beautiful vintage style t -shirt as a wink to one of the best box San Fernando in history, Benite and Hughes They allied in a commander to gather 55 points, 30 of the Brazilian, and cement the fifth victory followed by a Betis basketball that passed them canutas for many minutes before the INVREADY GIPUZKOA BASKET. Lower on the boards and the rebound, the Verdiblanco team detonated the game thanks to its remarkable defensive improvement in the second half (28 points fit) and its qualified capacity in the outer shot. Up to 16 triples added (47%) to dismantle the defensive framework of a serious GBC and maintain the impeccable line in San Pablo. A triumph that should not cover the problems of the team in the inner game, which can be greater depending on the injury of Kasibabu.

Already in the first quarter the Betis deficits came out, taras that struggled their performance and led him to the most uncomfortable situation. His defense was invisible; And his rebound, non -existent. Luckily at least the aim. With its triplist effectiveness (4/8) he kept the guy before a GBC of the most answering inside. Without defense or rebound (nine more, six in attack, visitors had scratched), it was as priority as Betis Basketball turned on the defensive turbines to take the game to their land. The GBC played loose, too looseespecially in the boards, where he had found a reef. Radoncic, with a triple to table, increased the rent at the beginning of the second quarter (29-24) with Betis playing with two bases in search of more control. Aranitovic hit with a 0-5 and the GBC was still running to get its rival out of the lane. He did it. Nicolau crushed the hoop and Aranitovic sealed the 0-9 that caused the dead time of Gonzalo García de Vitoria (29-33).

Benite, passing the ball at the Betis Basketball – Inventady Gipuzkoa Basket



Juan Flores





Almost nothing worked at Betis Basketball. In the rebound, the GBC was sweeping it (17/4). The next two attacks threw Betis, denied. Mokran extended (29-35) and responded by a triple of Benite (32-38) in the face of the defensive absence of Betis. In fifteen minutes I had received 40 points. The triple fed, surviving. Álex Suárez, in lack of minute, was relieved by Rubén López de la Torre and Tunde, in a defense of anticipation, after being plugged before, he was loaded with the third. The Betic inferiority in the areas was evident, very evident. A problem. Ander Martínez put the maximum after offensive rebound and perfect ball rotation, with extra pass (38-45). Rubén subtracted, Vrankic replied (42-48), Benite was the tenth Verdiblanco and Rubén, the eleventh (48-48). To the recess, 48-50. Not so bad, because Betis had been a single registry team and notable contrasts: its 50% in Triple (11/21) contrasted with his manifest weakness in the rebound (eight catches in front of the 23 of the Guipuzcoans). With 24 points between the two, Benite and Hughes held their team in the clash against a more diverse and coral GBC in attack.

Emotional tribute to a myth of cajismo The simple but emotional act of tribute to bending Benito, a more than deserved recognition of his sports career and everything he has meant, took place taking advantage of the rest of the meeting. The Lebrijano, who militated nine seasons in the Cajista team and stood out for his scoring capacity from the perimeter, especially in the remembered Petrovic Aleksandar box that reached the ligamous runner-up in the 1995-96 season, is the largest exponent of the Hispanic quarry next to Raúl Pérez. In the center of the track, surrounded by many friends and loved ones, Benito Doblado gave an emotional speech, a speech ‘in which the thanks were not lacking and the applause of the fans congregated in the pavilion to attend the day of the withdrawal of his shirt with the dorsal 12, which already hangs from the roof of the pavilion with the roof of the pavilion next to the roof of the pavilion.

Defensive improvement

Betis needed a radical change in its defensive, poor metrics. And with that intention, Gonzalo armed an inner duo with López de la Torre and Debisschop, who had barely played two minutes. The party asked for more energy and aggressiveness, a physical plus that in the first half did not know how to give. Debisschop made the third and Betis wasted two attacks to get ahead. The game did not turn, the evil persisted and, to top it off, Kasibabu was injured his right knee in a bad support. He no longer returned. With 55-58, a technique for the Verdiblanco coach (it is supposed to be fed up with the unequal distribution of faults) and, from 4.60, the GBC stretched (55-61). Benite did not give up, who tied from the triple (61-61). The scoring flow had dropped in the third period and this was good news for Betis, unbridled by Benite’s infinite magic, fifth triple for the Brazilian, in ignition (65-63). Your firefighter and your oracle. Then he added a two more one and Radancic, from which this team needs much more, photocopiaba (71-65).









Real Betis Basketball (26+22+25+19): Renfroe (5), Benite (30), Hughes (25), Álex Suárez (-), Debisschop (2)-initial fifteenth-; Cvetkovic (6), Tunde (4), Kasibabu (-), Rubén López de la Torre (7), Jelinek (4), Radoncic (9).

INVREADY GIPUZKOA BASKET (24+26+15+13): Zubizarreta (5), Johnson (10), Stürup (3), Vrankic (16), Nicolau (15) -initialquintet-; Mateo Díaz (3), Manel Ansorregui (2), Ander Martínez (7), Mokran (5), N’Guessan (5), Aranitovic (7).

Referees: Lucas de Lucas, Rodríguez Fernández, Langa de Martín. Without eliminated. Twenty -second day of the first Feb. San Pablo Sports Palace.

Betis Basketball was shot at eight after theft and tray of Jelinek in a volcanic sprint of the third quarter that filled its lungs with air despite the superlative effort in those minutes (73-65). Betis already had 14 triples and, curiously, 14 rebounds less than the GBC. Benite was relieved and Cvetkovic put the chloroform in the opening of the last partial playing on a half track. Lowering the revolutions and flattening the GBC nerve. From both contemporary, Betis stopped and three and a half minutes took time to write down. Tunde did. From another technical foul to GBC (this time to Vrankic), Jelinek fattened (77-68) and Hughes, finally, placed the ten advantage (80-70). Less than four and a half minutes left in which the team did what was due: Grant little, play long and culminate the work with the exhibition of Hughes and Benite, the superheroes of a Betis basketball that always finds a shortcut at home to smile again. The smile of their jugones.