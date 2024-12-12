The collateral damage of the cold drops that have shaken the Mediterranean coast in recent weeks remains despite the passage of time. The public company Paradores has announced the preventive closure of its establishment in Benicarló (Castellón) to assess possible damage to the building by DANA that shook the regions of the north of Castellón and the south of Tarragona on November 13.

As reported, given the strong storm that affected the town, Paradores has made the decision to preventively and provisionally close the establishment until the exact extent of the damage is known. The Parador de Benicarló is located on the coastline.

Thus, he explains that the Paradores technicians have reviewed the facilities preliminarily, but “a more exhaustive and in-depth analysis and review of the establishment is necessary by specialist technicians, which will allow a more precise estimate of the impact of the damage.”

The company dependent on the General Directorate of Heritage of the Ministry of Finance has contacted clients who had a reservation at the Parador to offer them the possibility of modifying it and staying at another parador or postponing it until the extent of the closure is known.

Paradores had already planned to undertake a series of actions in the coming months to improve and update the facilities and reinforce the structures. Until then, part of the Parador facilities remained closed awaiting these improvement works.

The effects of water

In principle, the main impact of the rains has been the entry of water into the basements of the building, damaging installations such as hot water pumps, electrical panels and air conditioning systems. Humidity has also been recorded in certain points on the ground and first floors.

For this reason, Paradores has decided to preventively and provisionally close the establishment in order to be able to carry out an in-depth review of the facilities more quickly and without causing inconvenience to customers, which will allow a decision to be made on whether it is necessary to advance these actions to guarantee the safety of the establishment’s workers and customers.

Paradores justifies the decision to close because, in addition, in the current state it cannot make all the spaces and services of the building available to customers, which prevents it from offering the service with the highest demands of quality and excellence.