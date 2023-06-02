One more administrative step, and the works to eliminate the Beniaján underpass may begin this summer after two and a half years of waiting, and be finished in the first quarter of 2024. This Friday in an extraordinary meeting, the Contracting Committee proposed to the company Servicios Profesionales Murcianos SL to carry out the work for an amount of 899,911 euros. It only remains for the Governing Board to approve this proposal so that, after the reconsideration period -which is usually one month-, the works begin. The execution period is 6 months.

The processing of the project, which responds to a historic neighborhood demand, began in January 2021 and has taken longer than initially planned because it affected, with the construction of a new oval roundabout on the surface, part of the Vía Verde de la hamlet, built on the site of the tracks of the old train line between Cartagena and Madrid, in disuse since 2008. The City Council has had to modify the General Plan in this area in order to carry out the entire project.

The design includes the conditioning of the Vía Verde in this district, at its intersection with the future roundabout. This Greenway is 8.5 kilometers long and crosses seven urban centers of the municipality, between Los Dolores and Alquerías, passing through Los Garres, San José de la Vega, Beniaján, Torreagüera and Los Ramos.

The Board, in its extraordinary meeting, also began to open the economic offers of the companies that attend the reform and repair works of public schools in the municipality, divided into 16 lots, with an investment of 1.3 million euros.

Arrangement of the municipal vehicle fleet



On the other hand, the acting Governing Board approved at its weekly meeting this Friday, the award of the framework agreement to repair the municipal fleet of vehicles for 12 months, extendable for another three years, the total amount of which is almost 90,000 euros, they reported. municipal sources.

The amount of the contract divided into four lots corresponds to the total amount with VAT of the first annuity. Specifically, lot 1, intended for mechanical repairs of cars, SUVs, vans and trailers, has been in favor of the company Tecnodiesel Murcia SL for an amount of 42,350 euros. Lot 2, for the repair of motorcycles and mopeds, has been proposed to Antonio García López, in the maximum amount of 14,520 euros.

For its part, lot 3, for the mechanical repairs of trucks, in favor of the company Secoemur SL, represents a total of 18,150 euros; and lot 4, corresponding to sheet metal, paint, upholstery and interior repairs for passenger cars, SUVs, vans, trailers, motorcycles, mopeds and trucks, except SEIS, for an amount of 14,520 euros, in favor of Tecnodiesel Murcia SL