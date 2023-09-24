He coffee It is one of the most popular drinks in the world, and its daily consumption goes beyond satisfying our senses with its unmistakable aroma and flavor.

According to recent research, Coffee offers a number of surprising health benefits that might make you reconsider your relationship with this drink.

Increased life expectancy: According to the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Coffee drinkers are less likely to die from causes such as coronary heart diseasestroke, diabetes and kidney disease.

A study carried out between 2009 and 2018 concluded that moderate coffee consumption, both with and without sugar, is related to a lower risk of death.

Reduced risk of type 2 diabetes: It has been shown that regular coffee consumption can decrease the chances of developing type 2 diabetes by protecting liver function and beta cells during metabolic stress. This suggests that coffee could play a crucial preventive role in this disease.

Protection against Parkinson’s: Coffee, thanks to caffeine, is not only associated with a lower risk of developing Parkinson’s diseasebut it can also help people who already suffer from it to better control their movements.

Liver health: Both regular and decaffeinated coffee appear to have a protective effect on the liver, keeping liver enzyme levels in a healthy range.

DNA strengthening: Dark roast coffee has been shown to reduce DNA strand breaks that can lead to the development of cancer or tumors if not properly repaired.

Reduced risk of cancer: Drinking coffee, whether caffeinated or decaffeinated, is associated with a 26% lower chance of developing colorectal cancer, according to Johns Hopkins University. Although studies have shown mixed results on the link between coffee and cancer, most of them point to beneficial effects.

Protection against Alzheimer’s: The caffeine in coffee may provide significant protection against the development of Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers have noted that older women who consume two to three cups a day are less likely to develop dementia overall, possibly due to antioxidants in coffee that reduce reactive oxygen species.

These findings demonstrate that coffee is not simply a delicious beverage, but also offers a number of health benefits that can contribute to a longer, healthier life.

However, it is important to highlight that these benefits are related to a moderate coffee consumption.

As with anything, too much can have negative effects, so enjoy your daily cup in moderation and reap its health benefits.