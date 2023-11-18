Men Today journalists named the benefits of yoga for men. This is reported in the material publications.

The article states that yoga improves flexibility, which reduces the risk of sports injuries and makes training more effective. In addition, yoga is calming and reduces stress levels. Yoga also increases strength and helps maintain fitness, which is why the muscles become prominent.

Another advantage of yoga is that it improves posture: it strengthens the back muscles and stretches the spine, so people with a sedentary lifestyle should consider this type of training. Journalists named the last benefit of yoga as improving the quality of sexual life, as this type of practice helps develop endurance and body control.

