The sun is the essential source of energy and life for our planet and also for us since in addition to maintaining the Earth’s climate and promoting the growth of plants, it also has a huge impact on human health. Moderate exposure to the sun is in fact of fundamental importance for the Vitamin D synthesis and at the same time it can also positively influence mood.

The Sun and Vitamin D: Here’s How They’re Related

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin which is essential for various biological functions: in fact it is able to facilitate the absorption of calcium and phosphorus, which are fundamental for bone healthas well as playing an important role in the immune systemhelping our body fight infections and diseases. In addition, it also helps contribute to the heart healthreducing the risk of cardiovascular disease, and also of some chronic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes and some forms of cancer.

Our body is able to produce vitamin D naturally, when the skin is exposed to ultraviolet B rays from the sun: the process in fact begins when UVB rays reach the skin and convert 7-dehydrocholesterol into vitamin D3 which is in turn transformed in the liver and kidneys into the active form of vitamin D, which can be used by the entire body.

However, the production of this vitamin is not the only thing that is associated with the sun, since spending time every day in the open air and under the sun allows for better regulate serotonin levels in the brain. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that significantly affects moodon sleep and also on appetite and consequently being exposed to sunlight helps to improve general well-being and reduce the symptoms of depression.

Among other things, and also for this reason that those who suffer from depression spend a lot of time at home will not see their mood improve. In addition, there is also a disorder called Seasonal Affective Disorder which is a form of depression that normally occurs during the winter months, just when there is less sunlight.

Precisely for these reasons, in addition to seeing your sleep improve and seeing a notable reduction in stress, the ideal would be to spend at least 10 or 30 minutes in the sun every day, in such a way as to stimulate the production of vitamin D and serotonin. Obviously, you must always remember to apply sunscreeneven during the winter, so as not to let UV rays damage the skin.

