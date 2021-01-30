The Russian self-propelled anti-aircraft missile and gun system (ZRPK) “Pantsir-C1”, stolen in Libya, is needed by the American military not to study its technical characteristics. This is the conclusion reached by the journalist of The National Interest Caleb Larson.

He agreed that the Shell was of little value to intelligence. The United States could have studied the complex earlier, since this technique was adopted by the United Arab Emirates. Nevertheless, the very fact of the removal of the Pantsir indicates that some useful information can be extracted from this complex, despite Moscow’s statements to the contrary.

Another target could be some kind of “signal” to the Russian military in Libya. This theory is supported by the fact that Pantsir-C1 was shot down by an American MQ-9 Reaper attack drone in 2019.

However, the main benefit from the carried out operation with the removal of air defense missile systems from Tripoli to the Ramstein military base in Germany is that the Pentagon has a training facility. “To take possession of a whole and workable” Pantsir “is a great success for those who are engaged in combat training, since this is not a simulation model, but a real enemy technique,” Larson is sure.

Earlier, The Times reported that the United States had kidnapped Russian-made Pantsir-C1 in Libya in July 2020. ZRPK was removed from the battlefield and is currently located at Ramstein airbase in Germany. The publication writes that “Pantsir-C1” “was delivered safe and sound.”

Vice-President of the Academy of Military Sciences (AVN) Sergey Modestov noted that getting to the United States of the air defense missile system is a negative fact, but it will not have serious consequences for Russia. He explained that the equipment supplied for export is prepared for such situations.